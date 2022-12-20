Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Republican slams $575M funding for family planning to protect biodiversity in omnibus
Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) slammed what he called a "sinister" provision within the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that sets aside $575 million for family planning, including in areas where "population growth threatens biodiversity." The provision directs $575 million "to support access to voluntary family planning services and other related...
Washington Examiner
New loan, who dis: 'Squad' Democrat calls Biden and demands he cancel her $100K student loan debt
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who owes thousands of dollars in student loan debt and makes $174,000, has taken the drastic step of appealing directly to President Joe Biden to cancel her loans. Tlaib and her fellow "Squad" member colleague Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) recorded a TikTok video on Wednesday in...
Biden hails funding bill passage as proof GOP, Democrats can come together
President Biden on Friday hailed the passage of the $1.7 trillion government spending bill, calling it proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together. “This bill is further proof that Republicans and Democrats can come together to deliver for the American people, and I’m looking forward to continued bipartisan progress in the year ahead,” he…
Mom, denied ethnicity and gender class course materials, will appeal judge's FOIA ruling
(The Center Square) – Carol Beth Litkouhi isn’t done. Unhappy with the board of the Rochester Community Schools in Michigan, she won election to a six-year seat with them in November. On Monday, she told The Center Square last week’s ruling by an Oakland County Circuit Court judge denying her Freedom of Information Act request for the district’s ethnicity and gender class course materials will be appealed. “I thought my...
Washington Examiner
‘Hire AMERICANS’: Jim Jordan responds to Biden’s immigrant labor supply idea
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded to the Biden administration's idea of lowering inflation through the hiring of immigrants, suggesting that unemployed Americans be considered first. “Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs?” Jordan tweeted. While jobless claims have dropped, still more than twice the 5 million job openings...
Washington Examiner
The ACLU’s alternative border reality
Here in the real world, our southern border has been a complete catastrophe ever since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. And on Day One of his presidency, Biden ended the successful Remain in Mexico program, created loopholes to President Donald Trump’s use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement tool, and made it all but impossible for ICE agents to deport anyone not convicted of a major felony.
Immigration reformers' hopes dashed as Senate fails to act
Democrats saw the lame-duck session between November's election and the next Congress as their last chance to pass significant legislation before losing their House majority.
Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was the only House Democrat to vote against a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on Friday, voting “no” on the measure because of increased funding for defense and federal agencies that oversee immigration. The House passed the sprawling measure in a 225-201-1 vote, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk. The…
Washington Examiner
Omnibus spending bill will threaten America’s public health — on purpose
Among the glut of pork and woke spending loaded into the lame-duck omnibus spending bill, you’ll find $1.5 billion in taxpayer funding for something called the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H). You’ve probably never heard of ARPA-H because it didn’t exist before March of this year....
Washington Examiner
The welfare state is out of control, new study shows
A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
House passes bill that would reform presidential audit process
The House passed legislation Thursday that would reform the Internal Revenue Service's presidential audit process just days after Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released a report showing the program did not work properly in relation to former President Donald Trump's taxes.
Washington Examiner
Shady marijuana industry also killing migrant workers
As we have noted many times in this space, marijuana is not a harmless drug. It is extremely detrimental to human health, especially to young people. It can cause permanent brain damage and psychosis, and it shows up at alarming rates in the bloodstream of people killed in traffic accidents.
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: A landmark year for the Supreme Court and conservative jurisprudence
The past judicial term has been the most memorable in recent memory, especially insofar as it advanced conservative jurisprudence. The Supreme Court made several landmark decisions that will shape future policymaking for years to come, and they did so without once straying from the original text and meaning of the law.
Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus despite criticism of spending plan
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday aiming to avoid a government shutdown deadline of midnight Friday. The bill’s passage comes after a chaotic week that included an address to Congress from the Ukrainian President, a rush of opposition from some Republicans, and looming winter storms that could leave travelers stranded around the Christmas holiday.
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: The worst California policy of 2022 — becoming a sanctuary for child mutilation
Democrats push many destructive policies in California in any given year. But the worst policy of 2022 was clearly to make the Golden State a “sanctuary state” for the mutilation of children. The idea that children have many questions about the world, including why they are the gender...
AOL Corp
Supreme Court will decide if Trump-era ban on asylum seekers can be lifted
The fate of Title 42, the controversial public health order that has been used to deny migrants the right to seek asylum since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, will soon be decided by the Supreme Court. Just days before the policy was set to expire this week, Chief Justice...
BBC
Cost of Supreme Court Indyref2 case revealed
The Scottish government spent more than £250,000 on the Supreme Court case about holding another independence referendum, new figures show. The Supreme Court ruled in November that the Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without the UK government's consent. Scottish government figures show £251,728.69 was spent on the...
U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday changed the label for the emergency contraception known as Plan B One-Step to make clear that the pill does not alter the course of an existing pregnancy.
Unhappy new year? Poll finds Americans wary of the nation's course, its leaders and its future ahead of 2023
A new USA TODAY/Suffolk poll finds little confidence in either party or any branch of government to address the nation's challenges.
