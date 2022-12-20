ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Republican slams $575M funding for family planning to protect biodiversity in omnibus

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) slammed what he called a "sinister" provision within the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that sets aside $575 million for family planning, including in areas where "population growth threatens biodiversity." The provision directs $575 million "to support access to voluntary family planning services and other related...
The Center Square

Mom, denied ethnicity and gender class course materials, will appeal judge's FOIA ruling

(The Center Square) – Carol Beth Litkouhi isn’t done. Unhappy with the board of the Rochester Community Schools in Michigan, she won election to a six-year seat with them in November. On Monday, she told The Center Square last week’s ruling by an Oakland County Circuit Court judge denying her Freedom of Information Act request for the district’s ethnicity and gender class course materials will be appealed. “I thought my...
ROCHESTER, MI
Washington Examiner

‘Hire AMERICANS’: Jim Jordan responds to Biden’s immigrant labor supply idea

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded to the Biden administration's idea of lowering inflation through the hiring of immigrants, suggesting that unemployed Americans be considered first. “Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs?” Jordan tweeted. While jobless claims have dropped, still more than twice the 5 million job openings...
Washington Examiner

The ACLU’s alternative border reality

Here in the real world, our southern border has been a complete catastrophe ever since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. And on Day One of his presidency, Biden ended the successful Remain in Mexico program, created loopholes to President Donald Trump’s use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement tool, and made it all but impossible for ICE agents to deport anyone not convicted of a major felony.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was the only House Democrat to vote against a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on Friday, voting “no” on the measure because of increased funding for defense and federal agencies that oversee immigration. The House passed the sprawling measure in a 225-201-1 vote, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk. The…
Washington Examiner

Omnibus spending bill will threaten America’s public health — on purpose

Among the glut of pork and woke spending loaded into the lame-duck omnibus spending bill, you’ll find $1.5 billion in taxpayer funding for something called the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H). You’ve probably never heard of ARPA-H because it didn’t exist before March of this year....
Washington Examiner

The welfare state is out of control, new study shows

A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

Shady marijuana industry also killing migrant workers

As we have noted many times in this space, marijuana is not a harmless drug. It is extremely detrimental to human health, especially to young people. It can cause permanent brain damage and psychosis, and it shows up at alarming rates in the bloodstream of people killed in traffic accidents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus despite criticism of spending plan

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday aiming to avoid a government shutdown deadline of midnight Friday. The bill’s passage comes after a chaotic week that included an address to Congress from the Ukrainian President, a rush of opposition from some Republicans, and looming winter storms that could leave travelers stranded around the Christmas holiday.
BBC

Cost of Supreme Court Indyref2 case revealed

The Scottish government spent more than £250,000 on the Supreme Court case about holding another independence referendum, new figures show. The Supreme Court ruled in November that the Scottish government cannot hold an independence referendum without the UK government's consent. Scottish government figures show £251,728.69 was spent on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy