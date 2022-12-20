Here in the real world, our southern border has been a complete catastrophe ever since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. And on Day One of his presidency, Biden ended the successful Remain in Mexico program, created loopholes to President Donald Trump’s use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement tool, and made it all but impossible for ICE agents to deport anyone not convicted of a major felony.

