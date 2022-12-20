Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs fall to Raiders in tournament final, 67-64
After nine games, Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in the championship game of the Stan Harms Classic on Friday night. Facing a scrappy Rio Americano team with no shortness of hustle, the Bulldogs never could put any distance between them and the Raiders, as their biggest lead the entire game was only five points, while Rio Americano’s biggest lead was six. The Raiders played better down the stretch and earned the 67-64 victory. Both teams enter the Christmas weekend with 9-1 records.
Elk Grove Citizen
Elk Grove H.S. honors Pale at NLI signing
Adorned with a pair a tropical flowered leis, along with a couple bands of crisp two- and five-dollar bills and wearing a Stanford University jacket and ball cap, Simione Pale was the center of attention Thursday night. More than 100 family members, friends and Elk Grove High School football teammates and coaches jammed into the school library to honor the huge offensive lineman’s decision to accept a national letter of intent to play for the Cardinal and its new head coach, Troy Taylor, next fall.
now100fm.com
Stephen Sanchez Is From Sacramento!
Stephen Sanchez has the whole world singing his song but he’s from Sacramento!. Stephen Sanchez and his hit, “Until I Found You,” are everywhere right now, but did you know he’s from the Sacramento area?. Stephen caught up with Doug Lazy and talked about being from...
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
Major collision in Fairfield leads to road closure
FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police closed a road due to a major collision Saturday night.Firefighters were on the scene of the vehicle accident in the area of East Tabor and Railroad Avenue, where a person with significant injuries had to be extracted from a vehicle.Eastbound and westbound E. Tabor is closed in both directions between Claybank Road and Olive Avenue. In addition, Northbound Railroad Avenue at E. Tabor is also closed.No estimated time for reopening has been given.
rosevilletoday.com
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center is hosting the Taco & Margarita Festival on April 1. Attendees will be allowed to walk the concourse and arena floor where they can enjoy a variety of tacos and margaritas. The event will also include retail vendors, live professional wrestling, and music, according to the Golden […]
'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky. Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael...
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
Happy hour deals in Sacramento
Go bargain hunting with our Sacramento, CA happy hour guide, which highlights drink specials and food discounts throughout the city.
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputy
Scene of a separate police incident in Sacramento on December 20, 2022.Photo by(Public Safety News) (Sacramento, Calif.) A man was arrested Wednesday morning after firing a gunshot at and a brief standoff with Sacramento sheriff deputies at a South Sacramento residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
goldcountrymedia.com
6 displaced in Folsom structure fire Friday night
Firefighters from the Folsom and El Dorado Hills Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at a residential duplex located on Montrose Drive in Folsom Friday night. Following a 911 call reporting flames and smoke coming from a garage, a total of four engine companies, two truck companies, one paramedic ambulance, and two chief officers were dispatched to the scene. While units were enroute, Folsom Police officers on scene confirmed that there was a working fire.
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
KCRA.com
Video: Large fire tears through Victorian-style home near Fremont Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Victorian-style residential home on 15th and Q streets, near Fremont Park. Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Q Street Thursday night. "Crews arrived and found heavy fire from the attic,"...
KCRA.com
Northern California holiday forecast: Atmospheric river to pass through next week
There are some changes coming in our weather pattern in Northern California that will help to mix things up over the coming week. Here's what to know about the forecast for the Sacramento area and the Sierra and how to check real-time traffic conditions with the travel rush in full effect.
KCRA.com
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
KCRA.com
1 dead in Rio Linda house fire, Sac Metro Fire officials confirm
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A woman died in a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Officials said they immediately went inside the home to fight the aggressive fire and search for any victims after it was reported one person was still inside.
KCRA.com
Thousands celebrate Christmas Eve at Bayside in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Thousands of people celebrated Christmas Eve Saturday at Bayside Church. Four services were held throughout the day at the Roseville location. "It's just a moment to pause," said senior pastor Andrew McCourt. "We're hoping that they get a stop but that they get to connect with something a little bit deeper."
Victorian home in downtown Sacramento catches fire
SACRAMENTO — Crews extinguished a fire at a Victorian home in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, which sparked shortly after 8:35 p.m., burned in the area of 15th and Q streets.Multiple units were called to the scene to put out the fire, which was occurring in the attic of the home.While crews worked the fire, Q Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets, while 16th Street will be closed at R Street.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.A spokesperson for the fire department said no one currently lives in the home as it appears it's under construction or being renovated.Additionally, both homes directly neighboring the one that caught fire sustained minor cosmetic damages.
Comments / 0