H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Preps for your home and vehicle in chilly temperatures

SAN ANTONIO — We often focus on the four P’s when it comes to cold weather. The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are issuing reminders to people to protect their homes, vehicles and others from the dangerously cold conditions. According to the San Antonio Water System,...
CLEAR Alert issued for missing San Antonio-area man

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing man in the San Antonio area. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 24-year-old Malik Johnson, who was last seen Dec. 22 at noon in the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road near Universal City. Johnson...
WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
HARD FREEZE! Wind chill near zero

SAN ANTONIO – Extreme temperature drops tonight. You will wake up to 16 Friday morning. Wind chill in the teens by 5pm. Wind Chill Warning/Hard Freeze Warning/Wind Advisory in effect. 40mph gusts expected through midnight. FRIDAY. We will be waking up to 16 and a Wind Chill near 0...
H-E-B to host 30th annual Feast of Sharing

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting its annual community-centered feast for the holiday season on Thursday. Hundreds of volunteers will be serving free meals to over 10,000 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. According to a news release, H-E-B’s Feast of...
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway

Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
