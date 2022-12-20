Read full article on original website
KENS 5
San Antonio church opening their doors to the unsheltered with freezing temperatures outside
Volunteers at the Catholic Worker House served breakfast and shared information on where to stay warm. They're hoping some of their regulars are okay.
KENS 5
Some rolling blackouts in our area amid freezing temperatures Friday morning
Several thousand in Bandera experienced rolling blackouts, and officials blamed an equipment failure. They expect power to stay on tonight.
KSAT 12
10 places to order tamales for the holidays on the South Side of San Antonio
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. San Antonio surely likes to include tamales in their holiday festivities but the...
tpr.org
Several thousand residents left without power after blustery night; more bitter cold ahead
Several thousand residents across the Hill Country and San Antonio lost power after a blustery Thursday night and Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 30 and 40 miles per hour were in the overnight forecast. The Bandera Electric Cooperative reported by 1 p.m. it had restored power to the 2,300...
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
KENS 5
Bone-chilling weather will bring dangerous wind chill values to San Antonio. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready, San Antonio, for the coldest temperatures we've seen all year as an arctic blast heads our way by Thursday afternoon. Although this front will not bring snow to the Alamo City this is no ordinary cold front and you need to be prepared. There...
CPS Energy tackles San Antonio outages; Bandera pushes rolling outages
San Antonio crews worked overnight repairing downed power lines.
KENS 5
Preps for your home and vehicle in chilly temperatures
SAN ANTONIO — We often focus on the four P’s when it comes to cold weather. The City of San Antonio and Bexar County are issuing reminders to people to protect their homes, vehicles and others from the dangerously cold conditions. According to the San Antonio Water System,...
KTSA
Fire breaks out in chicken coop, destroys home on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters say a light used to keep chickens warm is the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on San Antonio’s Northeast side. The fire was reported at around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday from the 4000 block of Briarcrest. The flames had already...
fox7austin.com
CLEAR Alert issued for missing San Antonio-area man
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing man in the San Antonio area. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 24-year-old Malik Johnson, who was last seen Dec. 22 at noon in the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road near Universal City. Johnson...
KSAT 12
WATCH: A monster reeled in from the depths of Braunig Lake!
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not a record-setter for the lake or even the biggest red drum fish caught this month. But, hey! It’s a fishing story. It’s about the FEELING!. Garrett Brnger talks with novice fisherwoman Ricci Villaseñor who recounts her battle with the scaly monster, “Fil.”
foxsanantonio.com
HARD FREEZE! Wind chill near zero
SAN ANTONIO – Extreme temperature drops tonight. You will wake up to 16 Friday morning. Wind chill in the teens by 5pm. Wind Chill Warning/Hard Freeze Warning/Wind Advisory in effect. 40mph gusts expected through midnight. FRIDAY. We will be waking up to 16 and a Wind Chill near 0...
KENS 5
Power outages: many without electricity in Bandera County
People have been without power for hours. But, there is a warming center open.
San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
KSAT 12
H-E-B to host 30th annual Feast of Sharing
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is hosting its annual community-centered feast for the holiday season on Thursday. Hundreds of volunteers will be serving free meals to over 10,000 people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center. According to a news release, H-E-B’s Feast of...
KENS 5
B&B Smokehouse serving huge ribs, brisket burgers and smoked chicken | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's a south-side barbecue restaurant that has been around for decades. It's family-owned, serving what they say is some of the juiciest barbecue around. It's called B&B Smokehouse and it's located on 2619 Pleasanton Road. "We're here to do great barbecue. That has always been my...
KENS 5
Heat goes out at animal rescue center, community steps up to help
SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA) put out an urgent request for fosters after heating malfunction. The rescue center on Marbach Road quickly dropped into the 50s. “Our heater did not seem to be able to keep up with the very cold weather outside,” said...
Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway
Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why. Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and...
