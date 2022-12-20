ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

By Jesse Ullmann
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced back to four people including Charlotte resident Aaron Harvell, 20, who attempted to use one of the stolen cards at Concord Mall. He faces multiple charges including larceny and felony possession of a stolen gun.

Charlotte resident Kayla Meeks, 18, was also arrested and faces similar charges. The juveniles were also arrested.

