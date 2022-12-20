Read full article on original website
WTOP
Homeless advocates say dozens died on DC streets this year
Eradicating homelessness in the city is a challenging goal that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’s trying to tackle. And back in the spring, she even touted a survey showing the number of homeless people in D.C. is down to its lowest amount in more than a decade.
alxnow.com
Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval
(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
City Council votes to overhaul the DC Housing Authority board
Editor’s Note: A full interview with Councilwoman Elissa Silverman, who voted against the proposal, is at the bottom of this article. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC City Council voted on Tuesday to overhaul the District’s Housing Authority board by reducing its members and giving the mayor more control as officials seek to stem […]
Washington City Paper
Fresh Off a Leading Role in the DCHA Debate, Robert White Wins Housing Committee Chair Over Anita Bonds
At-Large Councilmember Robert White spent the past few weeks out front on public housing issues, taking an unusually vocal stand in support of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan to overhaul the D.C. Housing Authority. It’s starting to look like an audition for a much bigger job. White is now...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
NBC Washington
Plans for Northern Virginia's Largest Shelter Approved
A new project will help many homeless people get off the street and into an apartment in Northern Virginia, but some nearby businesses are concerned about safety. The Fairfax City Council recently approved a massive project along Route 50 to build a five-story housing facility to support the community's most vulnerable people. The Lamb Center is a nonprofit facility that provides services to the area's homeless population, and the new project will become the largest housing facility of its kind in Northern Virginia.
Washington City Paper
Bowser Won Her New DCHA Board. Is There Any Reason to Believe It Will Make a Difference?
The fate of the D.C. Housing Authority now lies in the hands of a new, nine-member governing board. They’ve got roughly two years to turn around DCHA, an agency that’s been floundering for most of the past two decades. Emergency reform legislation the D.C. Council passed Tuesday afternoon...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Medical Marijuana Bill To Eliminate License Caps, Provide Tax Relief And More Heads To Mayor’s Desk
The Washington, D.C. Council has unanimously passed a bill to make sweeping changes to the medical marijuana program in the nation’s capital. That includes eliminating cannabis business licensing caps, providing tax relief to operators, further promoting social equity and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
fox5dc.com
Blankets cover west lawn of U.S. Capitol to bring attention to homelessness issue
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Homeless Memorial Blanket Project is underway on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, a nationwide push to collect handcrafted blankets for the homeless. The blanket display covers 9,000 square feet with at least 500 blankets representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and D.C.
Commercial Observer
Silver Spring Multifamily Changes Hands in $20M Deal
A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, has acquired Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily complex in Silver Spring, Md., for $20 million. Transwestern represented the seller, a local family partnership that has owned the property for over 20 years. “It’s an...
NBC Washington
Tenants Say They Have No Heat as Dangerous Cold Approaches
With dangerous cold on the way, residents in a Northern Virginia apartment complex say they have no heat. Tenants at the Fairmont Gardens Apartments Complex in Annandale say they're not sure if or when the issue will be fixed. Dorian Johnson said she can’t remember the last time the heat...
alxnow.com
Ask McEnearney: How was the real estate market this fall?
Question: How was the real estate market this fall?. Answer: After the new year, we will take a comprehensive look at market data for all of Alexandria including the City and Fairfax County neighborhoods. In the meantime, the following Market-in-a-Minute summary is for market conditions in Northern Virginia* for November 2022.
PLANetizen
Free Fares for Buses? Don’t Forget the Trains
The idea of fare-free transit is nothing new, and has been gaining more traction in cities around the country in the last few years. However, Jarrett Walker, writing in Bloomberg CityLab, calls attention to what Walker believes could be a troubling trend: making fare free on buses, but not trains. “If that trend spreads, we should expect some bad consequences,” Walker writes.
alxnow.com
Alexandria striving to make it easier for non-citizens to join law enforcement
Among the many topics covered in the legislative package, Alexandria is sending to the state is a proposal that could make it easier for locals who are not citizens to join the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office. At a meeting last week, Legislative Director Sarah Taylor told the City...
Mapped: The carbon footprint of Washington neighborhoods
D.C.'s denser, more transit-friendly neighborhoods such as Navy Yard tend to have lower carbon emissions than largely single-family neighborhoods like Palisades, according to new research. Why it matters: The data shows that planet-warming emissions can be reduced by both leadership decisions — such as building more housing near public transportation...
DC bill will make Metrobus free starting July 2023
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. could see free buses as early as July of 2023 thanks to a bill that the D.C. Council passed unanimously on Tuesday. D.C. will be the most populous city to provide free bus transportation. The D.C. Council had its final vote on the Metro for D.C. bill, which was […]
WTOP
Disability rights group blames psychiatric patient’s death on distracted staff
A D.C. disability rights group is blaming the death of a psychiatric hospital patient on distracted staff. Disability Rights DC, a federally-designated protection and advocacy program for people with disabilities, released a report Wednesday claiming that staff at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, a public psychiatric institute in southwest D.C., directly aided the death of a patient because they were distracted by their phones.
ffxnow.com
Mount Vernon Rec Center closing Dec. 31 for two-year, $74 million revamp
The Mount Vernon RECenter is closing at the end of the month for a two-year, $74 million renovation project. The nearly four-decade-old recreation center right off Belle View Blvd is set to close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 to allow for a massive expansion and renovation. The plan is...
alxnow.com
Where to take friends and family in Alexandria for the holidays?
It’s a holiday weekend and you aren’t sure where to take your friends and family. If they’ve visited you before, you’ve probably already taken them to Old Town, and there’s a hint of disappointment in their eyes when you suggest revisiting the waterfront or Captain’s Row.
orangeandbluepress.com
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given on Friday
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given On Friday. Maryland School District employees start the weekend with a $1,000 monetary worth of their bonus payment. Employees of Anne Arundel Country Public Schools received their bonus this week and were fully supported by the Board of Education. By Dec. 16, according to the school’s system.
