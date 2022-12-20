Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas Time in Amarillo As Seen Through TikTok
Christmas is a fun time of year. It's always fun to go and have a ton of Christmas Fun. Amarillo is a great city for Christmas. We have so many fun holiday activities. It's always great to see everyone celebrating those activities. I'll admit, I use TikTok. I will make...
This Amarillo Light Show Was Featured On ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Around the holidays Amarillo's residents are able to put up some pretty impressive light displays. The Botanical Gardens, Chase and Amarillo National Bank's Towers, Wolflin Village, and Candy Cane lane do a great job of lighting up Amarillo during this time of year. But in comparison, none of these light...
61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.
With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
Did the New Panera Bread Emerge From Upside Down World?
Amarillo finally gets a Panera Bread, a restaurant that has been wished for by many, for a very long time. However, it seems the Panera Bread Amarillo got, was not the one from their wishes. It seems the Amarillo Panera Bread has been frocked with obstacle after obstacle since it...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
Ding Ding! Make Christmas Shine with the Trolley Express
Did you know Amarillo had a trolley? It's a trolley full of Christmas fun. One of the great things about Christmas is all the Christmas fun. Christmas is one of those times when Amarillo has a ton of Christmas Fun. From the different farms transformed into Christmas villages, or the Amarillo Botanical Gardens or Candy Cane Lane and all the other great lights displays we have so much Christmas joy in our city.
FOR SALE: This Hidden Pink Dollhouse Manor In North Amarillo
I've passed by this place several times. It's hard to miss, as it's a flash of prissy pink against the muted colors of the exposed scrublands of the area. I know nothing about the place, nor did any of my acquaintance who have lived here longer than me. It's long been an odd, pink mystery parked upon a brown lot.
Want Something Different This Christmas? Here Are 3 Events For You.
Nothing against Santa, mangers, or Frosty the Snowman. There's plenty of love about the trees, lights, and wrapping paper we're bombarded with this time of year. But if you're looking for something different this time of year...if you want to shake it up a little bit...I've found three events just for you.
3 Things You Need To Keep In Mind With Amarillo’s Frigid Temps
While we may not be getting a white Christmas, we're definitely getting a cold one. It is going to be insanely cold over the next few days. How cold? Cold enough that the City of Amarillo sent out a press release about it. Here are three things you need to...
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
Great News For Gamers; WAC In Amarillo Getting New Game Room
In a press release earlier this week, the City of Amarillo took a moment to shine a light on an all new and improved game room at the Warford Activity Center. They also took a moment to recognize the individual behind the art you'll see in the new game room.
A Square Block of Downtown Amarillo is Up for Sale
Have you ever wanted to own a block of land? How about a block of land in Downtown Amarillo?. Downtown Amarillo is in a revival and it's booming. Here's your opportunity to own a piece of downtown Amarillo. One square block of the Yellow City in the center of the downtown is up for sale.
This Funky Retro Apartment Building For Sale in Amarillo Is Bona Fide Party Pad Potential
Woke up this morning. Zipped over to Zillow. Why? 'Cause I felt cute and wanted to window shop till i found a house that matches my 'tude. And look what I found, y'all. The funkiest little apartments I ever done did see: The Carmel Apartments. It's Retro Gold. Located at...
The Burning Question About Amarillo’s Abandoned Buildings Catching Fire
I have to be, due to my line of business. But the bottom line is that I'm nosy. I look for patterns and things of interest so that I can write about things that interest people here in Amarillo. And sometimes something catches my eye and I get to digging.
Walmart Has Delivery Drones! Will it Fly in Amarillo?
Technology is a great thing and it seems that the world is getting more and more technologically advanced. So much so, that drone delivery is becoming more mainstream. Walmart announced in June of 2021 that they were teaming up with DroneUp to start offering drone delivery from their stores. They rolled out delivery drones to specific places in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. They currently offer drone delivery in North Texas. Garland, Murphy, Plano Richardson, Mesquite, Dallas, Rowlett, and the Colonies all currently have drone delivery available to customers.
Amarillo One Of The Neediest Cities? According To This, We Are.
Throughout the months of November and December, we've seen a lot of different holiday types of drives happening. We've seen the usual Toys 4 Tots, food bank food drive, coat drives, etc. I mean, we even held our own drive with Help 4 The Holidays. Every city has people in...
Human Remains Found in Potter County Near Hope Road
This is supposed to be the season of hope and love and celebration. However, it is no celebration when a crime is committed and we have seen way too many crimes in Amarillo lately. The Potter County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road...
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
Amarillo Make Sure Getting Scammed is Not Under Tree
We made our lists. We have checked them twice. We are marking off what needs to be done this holiday season. It seems that we have so much to do in so little time. So one thing we need to make sure of is that we stay away from being scammed.
