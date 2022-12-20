MTG unloads on 'Never Kevin Caucus' for 'risking the gavel' in wake of Lauren Boebert feud

M AGA star Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at Republican colleagues for "lying to the base" and risking the speaker's gavel by opposing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Stressing that it is "IMPOSSIBLE for a conservative to get 218 votes" and noting her differences with him, Greene argued that the GOP will never be productive if members say "never" to "someone just because we don’t like them." Her remarks come off the heels of a verbal dust-up with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) over McCarthy.

"It’s also lying to the base about a 'plan' that doesn’t exist, no candidate, & no way of working that I refuse to be part of and silent about," Greene wrote in a lengthy 25-tweet thread. "Risking the gavel & delaying everything just bc they don’t like someone is not only selfish, it’s incredibly reckless and dangerous."

'CHILDISHLY THREW ME UNDER THE BUS': MTG AND BOEBERT TRADE BARBS OVER MCCARTHY

"It’s time for my friends in the Never Kevin Caucus to stop lying to the base just bc they don’t like Kevin McCarthy. They do not have a plan and there is no consensus candidate. Sabotaging the country for personal reasons is not brave or righteous, it’s selfish and foolish," she later added.

Greene drew parallels with the Democrats, whom she said exhibited an "amazing ability to work together in spite of their differences."

"Not us, we’re the Party of Never and it’s ruining everything," she said.

She explained that despite being anti-establishment and initially at odds with McCarthy, over time, she realized that many of her goals overlapped with McCarthy's and fretted that much of the base was acting the way the Never Trump movement did. Greene also touted a litany of congressional initiatives McCarthy backed, such as investigating the origins of COVID-19 and a "Church Style Investigation into the FBI and CIA abuses."

"The most underestimated things about Kevin McCarthy is how he thinks & feels after being wrongfully politically targeted by the J6 committee just like Trump and all of us, after being wrongfully politically rejected by Corporate donors for objecting on J6, and his stance towards the Chamber of Commerce for their wokeness and treatment towards Conservative values," she continued.

McCarthy has made a number of overtures to Greene over recent months, occasionally defending her from the press and vowing to put her back on congressional committees. She had been booted from committee assignments last year by the Democrats. He also invited her to a rollout of his Republican agenda earlier this year.

Former President Donald Trump has backed McCarthy, but the California congressman has suffered from considerable defections among the 222-member incoming Republican Congress and will likely need 218 votes to clinch the gavel. Some of Greene's closest allies, such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who have vehemently opposed McCarthy have repudiated her stance.

On Monday, Boebert, who has not ruled out voting for McCarthy if he meets her demands, chided that while she has been aligned with Greene in the past, she doesn't agree with her on "Jewish space lasers," a reference to a conspiracy post Greene shared on social media several years ago. Greene has since deleted the post and claimed she fell prey to misinformation.

"I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes," Greene shot back at Boebert over the swipe. "She childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite."