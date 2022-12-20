Read full article on original website
Virtual everything, asynchronous care, sustainability: Healthcare innovation predictions for '23
Healthcare had an innovative year, with many new technologies entering the frame for hospitals and health system innovation arms investing in promising solutions. But what will 2023 bear for healthcare innovation? Becker's got forecasts from five health system leaders:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Kettering (Ohio)...
Amazon loses 4 execs leading its healthcare ventures in last year
From the departure of PillPack co-founders to losing its manager of healthcare, Amazon has lost several executives leading its various healthcare ventures. Here are four executives the tech giant lost this year:. TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, co-founders of PillPack, left Amazon four years after the tech giant acquired the...
Telehealth company to pay $45M for outsourcing heart monitoring to India
BioTelemetry, now a Royal Phillips company, agreed to pay $44.875 million to settle allegations that the company improperly billed Medicare by outsourcing heart monitoring services to India between 2013 and 2022. The company was supposed to perform heart monitoring services in the U.S., and BioTelemetry faces allegations that clinicians in...
What health tech trends CIOs are focused on in 2023
From increased investments into virtual reality, to being laser focused on IT staffing shortages, here are nine key industry trends and priorities CIOs are looking to address in 2023:. Note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. 1. Staffing shortages: Hospital CIOs report that IT staffing remains a major challenge,...
Virtual nurses, bots, AI: Digital health predictions for '23
A "headline-grabbing" health system/digital health company merger? Less digital health investment from hospitals? More virtual healthcare workers to meet staffing shortages?. These are some of the predictions health system chief digital officers made for the industry in 2023. Here are those digital health forecasts for the new year, as told to Becker's by nine executives:
4 financial trends that will drive health system decisions in 2023: Deloitte
Health system leaders are expecting healthcare decisions in 2023 to be defined by staffing challenges, inflation, patient affordability, shrinking margins and supply chain struggles, according to a recent Deloitte Center for Health Solutions survey. Four financial trends that will drive health system decisions:. Inflation and affordability. Only seven percent of...
What to expect from EHR vendors in 2023
From EHR vendors touting big plans to create national patient databases, to their plans to move forward with interoperability efforts, here is what hospital and health system CIOs can expect from electronic health records vendors in 2023:. Epic Systems, the Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant, continues to snag partnerships with some...
