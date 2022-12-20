YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Title 42, which was going to end Wednesday, will remain in place for now.

However, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls says our local border patrol agents will begin releasing migrants into the Yuma Community.

Not only that, Yuma is the door into the United States for tens of thousands of migrants, like Eduardo from Lima, Peru, seeking asylum.

“In our country, with the problems that are happening, we don’t have any guarantees from anybody. I saw on the comments on the news, where the safest place to cross was. I found Mexicali and decided to cross from there because it is calm and not too dangerous.”

Overwhelmed border patrol

The border patrol agents are also feeling overwhelmed as they have little resources in dealing with the influx of asylum seekers.

However, the agents had a plan to lower its custody numbers: Releasing migrants into out community.

"Right now, the Yuma sector has more people in custody than any of the other sectors. That’s going to require releases onto the streets of Yuma," Mayor Nichols said.

Both Mayor Nichols and County Supervisor Jonathan Lines say they have not seen releases onto the Yuma streets since 2020.

“That’s starting today to help relieve some of that pressure. We need more ICE capacity. We need more transportation to NGO’s in other communities. That’s not happening. So, unfortunately that’s the situation we’re in,” Mayor Nicholls continued.

Supervisor Lines adds that street releases will continue for the next several days.

This comes with transportation issues as many migrants don't want to stay in Yuma.

“I believe the numbers are going to be in the 40 to 50, maybe 60 range. So, there’s going to be issues in getting that many people out go town every day. I reached out to the White House last night, haven’t yet heard back. This is an issue that we’re going to need to continue to work," Mayor Nicholls concluded.

The post CBP to release migrants into the Yuma community appeared first on KYMA .