ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Central Oregon jobless rates rise in November, mirroring rest of state; 2 of 3 counties lose jobs

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5eLD_0jp5xCAM00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Unemployment rates rose across Central Oregon and throughout the state in November, continuing a trend which began in August, with local job losses concentrated in construction and leisure and hospitality, the state Employment Department reported Tuesday.

Here's the rest of the report, from Regional Economist Dallas Fridley:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point in November to 5.7%. The unemployment rate is 1.0 percentage point above the record low set before the pandemic when it was 4.7%.

Crook County cut 120 nonfarm jobs in November, falling to 7,340. Employment levels in Crook County are up 10.9% from pre-pandemic levels (+720 jobs).

The county added 250 jobs in the last year (+3.5%). Crook County’s rate of job growth remains among the fastest of Oregon’s 36 counties over the past year. Job gains remain concentrated in information (+80 jobs), professional and business services (+70), and manufacturing (+30).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in November from a revised 3.9% in October. The unemployment rate in November remains 0.8 percentage point above its record low of 3.3% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County gained 210 jobs in November, rising to 91,050. Retail trade rose by 290 jobs in November to lead private industry. Mining, logging, and construction pulled back in November, cutting 180 jobs and dropping its total to 8,330. Leisure and hospitality cut 150 jobs, falling to 13,200. Local government rose by 150 jobs to lead the public sector. November seasonally adjusted employment exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2,470 jobs or 2.8%.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by 3.3% (+2,900 jobs) from November 2021. Leisure and hospitality led private industry with an over-the-year gain of 1,160 jobs (+9.6%). Education and health services also expanded, adding 720 jobs (+4.8%). Professional and business services cut 220 jobs (-2.0%) falling to 10,660. Local government rose by 720 jobs or 9.4% and federal government chipped in 90.

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.4 percentage point to 5.7% in November. The unemployment rate was 4.4% in November 2019 through January 2020, before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment fell by 90 in November, with government holding steady and private industry cutting 90. Leisure and hospitality cut 30 jobs while manufacturing lost 20. Jefferson County has grown 20 jobs above pre-pandemic levels (+0.3%).

The rate of job growth is slowing in Jefferson County, with total nonfarm employment up 210 jobs over the past year (+3.4%). Job gains were concentrated in wood product manufacturing (+80 jobs) and retail trade (+40 jobs). Professional and business services cut 10 jobs over the year, falling to 200 (-4.8%).

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the December county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, Jan. 24 th , 2023 and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for December on Thursday, Jan. 19 th 2023.

The post Central Oregon jobless rates rise in November, mirroring rest of state; 2 of 3 counties lose jobs appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains

(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

U.S. Attorney for Oregon collects nearly $33 million in fiscal year 2022

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon has collected nearly $33 million this year in criminal and civil cases like tax-dodging strip club operators and an electric company that allegedly started wildfires due to faulty transmission equipment, federal officials said Wednesday. The collections include $10.2 million in criminal cases and...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Latest federal funding funnel welcomed by recipients: An ‘impact on Central Oregon forever’

The $1.7 trillion Fiscal Year 2023 federal appropriations bill won Senate passage on Thursday and is expected to be signed into law soon by President Biden. More than $15 million will fund nine projects and programs in Central Oregon alone and help continue their efforts in our community.  The post Latest federal funding funnel welcomed by recipients: An ‘impact on Central Oregon forever’ appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 12/22 – Christmas Shoppers Causing Heavy Traffic; KF City Counselman Dan Tofell Retires

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores

Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe’s...
BEND, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Oregon to issue $71 million in emergency SNAP benefits in January

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for January, Oregon will also...
OREGON STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January

January Additional Benefit: Oregon SNAP Benefit To Be Given This January. Tons of Oregon residents who got Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP gains will receive continued emergency quota in January, the Oregon Department of Human Services declared on the fourth day of the week, Thursday. $71 million in extra...
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Despite Snowpack Oregon Remains Dry

According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Drought monitor, only 9% of Oregon is where it should be for soil moisture numbers for this time of year. And of that 91% that’s dry, the driest conditions are found in the central part of the state, with a large portion of Crook County under a Exceptional Drought designation. While snowpacks across the state are well above normal for this time of year, Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill says reservoirs outside the Willamette Valley remain very low.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

New Project in Oregon Uses Financial Incentives to Fight the Meth Addiction Issue

Financial Incentives: Financial incentives are part of a new effort to fight methamphetamine addiction in Oregon. “Methamphetamine has long been the main drug in Oregon and much of the west coast,” says Oregon Health & Science University’s Dr Todd Korthuis (OHSU). The 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that Oregon has the highest methamphetamine use rate among 12 and older persons. The stimulant can be smoked, snorted, injected, or swallowed.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oregon

Located in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon can experience temperatures that drop below freezing. In fact, it holds cold temperature records for all states in the PNW. Today, we’re learning about one famously cold town, along with factors that contribute to its frigid temperatures. From its elevation and geographical location to its weather patterns, we will discover the coldest place in Oregon! Let’s get started.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot

A Harney County Circuit judge will decide by Jan. 3 if Oregon will continue to have a loophole that allows purchasers to obtain firearms from dealers if their background checks aren’t finished within three days. Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that loophole and not allow purchasers to obtain […] The post Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

New Oregon House speaker, C.O. lawmakers tour Bend navigation center, talk with Redmond leaders

On the second leg of his three-day trip through Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) toured a new low-barrier homeless shelter in Bend Tuesday, one of the numerous facilities the Legislature funded across the state in recent years. The post New Oregon House speaker, C.O. lawmakers tour Bend navigation center, talk with Redmond leaders appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KXL

Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise

(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Reply From the Oregon Republican Caucus to DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle Phase-out by 2035

DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle: On Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted California’s Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and mandating manufacturers to comply. Reply From the Oregon Republican Caucus to DEQ Proposed Gas-Vehicle Phase-out by 2035. The following statement was issued...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy