NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans
Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Popculture
Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Franco Harris Dies Days Before His Number Was Set to Be Retired at Immaculate Reception Anniversary
Franco Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion running back who is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died, according to the Associated Press. He was 72 years old. The cause of death was not announced but Harris' son, Dok, told the Associated Press that his father died overnight. The news comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, a play that involved Harris and helped the Pittsburgh Steelers be the team of the 1970s. The Steelers were set the retire Harris' No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of its game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL
We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
Joe Greene: Death of Steelers teammate Franco Harris is like 'having a nightmare'
Joe Greene dreamed of welcoming his good friend Saturday into the small fraternity of Pittsburgh Steelers players who have had their numbers retired by the franchise. Then, Greene was awakened Wednesday morning to the news that Pro Football Hall of Fame contemporary Franco Harris had died in his sleep. Harris, 72, passed away two days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and three days before his number will be retired at halftime of the Steelers’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Report: Popular NFL Channel Will Likely Be Cancelled
YouTube will reportedly pay $2.5 billion per year for "Sunday Ticket." With that sale, only one of the Red Zone programs will likely continue. DirecTV previously held the rights to "Sunday Ticket," but now that the program is moving to a streaming platform, DirecTV's long-running Sunday Ticket Red ...
Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions
According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Passing Of Steelers Legend Franco Harris
The football community is mourning on Wednesday after the loss of legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris. Harris, who was the architect of the "Immaculate Reception and one of the best running backs in franchise history, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning. He was 72 years old. He was...
It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players
For years, arguably decades, the ethos of Bill Belichick guiding the New England Patriots has been impenetrable: We do what's best for the team. Along with do your job, he has embraced this principle through nearly every decision that has come to define the franchise. He espouses it in coaching staff meetings. Reiterates it in corporate speaking engagements. Repeats it so often in news conferences that clips of him saying some version of the ideology can be found in nearly every year of his Patriots reign.
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season
The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021
Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
Watch: Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman’s Family Asks for “Prayers” While He’s in Hospice Care
Former professional football player Ronnie Hillman made his NFL dreams come true during his early 20s. The Compton, Calif., native launched his career in college as a player for the San Diego State Aztecs. His run with the university earned him a spot in the NFL Draft picks two years into his college career.
Vikings' Wednesday injury report is a little bit concerning
The Minnesota Vikings were looking pretty good on the injury front on Tuesday, but that all changed just 24 hours later. The small shred of good news is that the illness that Patrick Jones II had seems to have passed, as he was removed from the injury report. Brian Asamoah also improved, going from limited to full participation with his ankle injury.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Get Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. It was their second victory in a row, as they improved to 6-8 on the season. There is plenty of work left for the Packers to do, as a difficult road lies ahead. That road became a little easier to navigate on Tuesday.
Baker Mayfield re-scheduling his Christmas festivities to bring Rams a win in Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams need a win in the worst way, and starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is willing to do anything necessary to bring them one on Christmas day, even if it means re-scheduling his holiday celebration. Mayfield, a former first-overall pick by way of the Cleveland Browns, will be spending his first Christmas in the City of Angels after being claimed off waivers by the Rams on December 6th.
NBC Sports
Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett return to practice
The Browns have gotten a few key players back at practice on Thursday. According to multiple reporters on the scene, running back Nick Chubb (foot), defensive end Myles Garrett (illness), and safety John Johnson (thigh) are all participating in Thursday’s session. All three players didn’t practice on Wednesday. But...
