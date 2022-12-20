Sheriff's Office investigating hit-and-run that killed Lakeland man near Lake Wales

Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff's Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that caused the death of a 42-year-old Lakeland man.

The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on Thursday in unincorporated Lake Wales, PCSO said in a news release. Deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a person lying on the side of S.R. 60 near North Airport Road.

Arrested:Lakeland man charged with assaulting teacher in school classroom

PCSO:Woman, 76, dies during vehicle test drive in Winter Haven

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was walking near the fog line on the north edge of eastbound S.R. 60 between 1 a.m. and 3:20 a.m., when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and continued westbound on U.S. 98, the release said.

There was limited lighting in the area at the time of the crash, PCSO said. The victim may have been struck by a large commercial vehicle, and the driver may not have realized they had hit a pedestrian, the agency said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200. Tips can also be made anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). If a tip leads to an arrest, the tipster could be eligible for a reward.