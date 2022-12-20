Read full article on original website
Flight cancelations during winter storm strand Allen High School band in Chicago
CHICAGO — More than 11,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. on Thursday because of a dangerous winter storm. Thousands more are already canceled for Friday, including a couple dozen from DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field. Among those stranded just days before Christmas were some members...
wbap.com
Oncor: Local Issues Caused Hundreds of Power Outages Amid Plunging Temps [LISTEN]
In addition local first responder were kept busy amid the frigid temperatures. Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Even though Oncor has responded hundreds of power outages since Thursday amid the recent Arctic cold snap, the power utility says that none of the power issues are related to the Texas grid.
Live updates: How the arctic front in North Texas is affecting traffic, travel, power & more
DALLAS — An arctic front that's been travelling across the country has reached Dallas-Fort Worth and it's expected to keep the temps around freezing until Christmas morning. Temps will quickly drop to below freezing after the front passes and the winds are very gusty. Temperatures will hit the 20s by the afternoon Thursday, and dip into the teens by the evening.
North Texas city ranked among top Christmas towns in the US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside will for sure be a little frightful around North Texas right before the big holiday weekend, so that must mean we’re in store for a delightful Christmas, especially in this North Texas city ranked among the best Christmas towns in the country.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
These are the top restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth for New Year’s Eve: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — While most everyone’s sole focus will be on the holiday weekend coming up, you may want to plan ahead for New Year’s Eve and get some reservations in while you have the chance. 2023 is coming up quick as lightning, so, why not end...
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Expanding in DFW
Families can enjoy fun and games, plus a good meal at this entertainment venue.
Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area
DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss
Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
What to know about ‘dangerously cold’ wind chills Friday in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — A cold front has more than arrived as North Texas will see dangerously cold wind chills Friday, so, be sure to be aware of the weather if you have to go outside. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports it will be dangerously cold...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Are your stockings full? Cookies and milk ready for Santa and Christmas tree glowing? If dinner is solved, then all there’s left to do is join the holiday spirit and gather with friends and family for a wonderful weekend in Collin County. Come right in, because here’s the only...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
Top Puerto Rican eateries around North Texas for your eating pleasure
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for the diversity of its residents and most definitely the number of cuisines around the state that will titillate anyone’s taste buds. Wednesday, December 21 is National Coquito Day! “Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink, which embodies the island’s warm and open spirit. Most Puerto Rican families have their own coquito recipes, passed down from generation to generation,” National Today said.
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
LIST: Here’s where you can find cold weather shelters in Dallas
The cold weather could lead to power outages and that could leave you out in the cold. So, what do you do if you find yourself in that situation?
CW33
