Holy Cross women's basketball can't find rhythm in rough home loss to Vermont

WORCESTER — For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Holy Cross women’s basketball team welcomed Worcester Public Schools students to the Hart Center Tuesday morning, and, with Christmas just around the corner and the Crusaders looking to build on their early-season winning streak, spirits were bright — to start the day anyway.

The Catamounts’ defense clogged the paint and prevented Holy Cross from getting in any kind of offensive rhythm, and the Crusaders, who shot a season-worst 24% from the field, put up a season-low for points in a 64-34 loss.

The 30-point margin of defeat was the largest for HC this year, and the Crusaders’ 20 turnovers tied for their third most of the season.

“It’s disappointing because we have been playing well,” HC coach Maureen Margarity said. “They are a really good team, and we knew it was going to be a tough game, but I thought it was going to be a pretty well-matched game.”

Holy Cross, which was in action for the first time since a five-point win at UMass-Lowell on Dec. 11, fell to 8-3. Vermont, HC’s last non-conference opponent of the season, halted HC’s winning streak at five games.

Vermont (8-4) was coming off a 10-day break and a two-point setback to Duquesne, which snapped a Catamounts’ six-game winning streak.

Vermont junior forward Anna Olson scored a game-high 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting. The Catamounts were only the third team to score more than 60 points against HC this season.

“We have things to work on,” HC junior forward Janelle Allen said, “but the effort was always there.”

The WPS game was an annual event around Christmas time for many years until COVID canceled it the last two seasons.

Students from Heard Street, Grafton Street, Clark Street, Jacob Hiatt, Belmont Street, Burncoat Prep, Quinsigamond, Wawecus Road and Union Hill schools filled the Hart Center bleachers and made some noise.

“It was the cutest thing ever,” Allen said. “Based on the cheers, you wouldn’t know we lost.”

Holy Cross director of athletics Kit Hughes and senior associate director of athletics Nick Smith greeted WPS students and teachers as they got off their buses in front of the Luth Athletic Complex.

Halftime and in-between-quarter activities included spelling, math and geography quizzes, and fitness exercises.

“They arrived early and even when we were warming up in the layup line they were going crazy,” HC sophomore forward Lindsay Berger said. “It meant a lot that they were here. It makes it sting even more that we performed the way we did.”

With 13 points, Allen was the only HC player in double figures. Vermont held junior guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy (12.4 ppg) and Berger (11.9 ppg), HC’s leading scorers, to a combined two points on 1-for-9 shooting.

“I was just playing at too fast a pace,” said Berger, who scored a career-high 18 points in the win over UMass-Lowell. “Give all the credit to them. They’re a great team. We will learn from it. We have to reset and be locked in for league play.”

The Crusaders play their Patriot League opener Dec. 30 at Bucknell.

Holy Cross turned the ball over five times in the first four minutes, dug an early hole and had 13 turnovers and just one assist in the first half.

“Turnovers have been a problem for us,” said Magarity, whose team came in averaging 17.2 per game, “but we just didn’t make the right adjustment and we just kept forcing things.”

HC’s defense kept the Crusaders in it until midway through the third quarter. Freshman guard Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly’s basket had the Crusaders within 29-25 with 5:16 left in the third, but Vermont’s Delaney Richason sank three straight 3-pointers from the same spot on the wing, and the Catamounts lead quickly bulged to double digits.

Vermont, the nation’s 19th-best 3-point shooting team, was 2 of 5 from long range in the first half, but finished 8 of 13 (62%).

During HC’s five-game winning streak, the Crusaders held foes to 23% 3-point shooting.

“Defensively we were not at our best,” Magarity said. “We were making silly, careless rotations, and they made a lot of big shots. They are a really tough team.”

