Effective: 2022-12-22 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero expected. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch to one half inch possible. Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible, except stronger near the Gorge. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO