Effective: 2022-12-23 15:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-24 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mason; Skagit; Snohomish; Whatcom .A much warmer and wetter weather system will move into the area today bringing moderate to heavy precipitation. Snow levels will rise quickly to 7000 to 8000 feet and remain this high through the weekend. While a few rivers are forecast to exceed flood stage, and all area rivers will see rises - widespread river flooding is not expected at this time through Sunday night. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, Snohomish. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Additional contributing factors include the potential for rain falling on existing snow and snow melt which could lead to additional or enhanced runoff. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Moderate to heavy rainfall and snow levels above 7000 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO