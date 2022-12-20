ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis’ Foot Injury Hit With Another Update

It has been a rough time for AD and the Lakers. Anthony Davis is one of the most dominant players in the league when he is healthy. However, that simply has not been the case over the past few years. Davis is constantly injured, and it has made it so that he never gets any sort of momentum going.
Matt Barnes Rips Wally Szczerbiak For Tyrese Haliburton Slander

Matt Barnes had some harsh words for Wally Szczerbiak. Matt Barnes is someone who calls out people for being lame, and that is exactly what he did this week with Wally Szczerbiak. For those who don’t know, Szczerbiak had some choice words for Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. The former NBA star was straight up hating on the kid which subsequently upset people.
Zach LaVine Reportedly Wants To Go To The Lakers

Zach LaVine and the Bulls are working through issues right now. Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls don’t seem to be the fit they once were. There was a point where LaVine was on the verge of superstardom. However, he has been having it out with his teammates and his coaches. This past week, he had a pretty large argument with one teammate after they told him to play better defense.
Trae Young Could Reportedly Ask Out Of Atlanta

There have been some interesting rumors surrounding the Hawks. Trae Young has consistently been one of the best young point guards in the entire NBA. As a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Young has helped carry the team to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Unfortunately, the Hawks lost that series to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.
LeBron James Roasted For Editing Kings Logo

LeBron had some NBA fans calling foul. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of struggles this season. Right now, Anthony Davis is out with a foot injury, which means LeBron has to carry. Overall, James had done this before, however, at 38 years old, it is a lot harder.
LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch

LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
Dwyane Wade & Dirk Nowitzki Headline Stacked Hall Of Fame Candidate Class

The 2023 Hall of Fame class is going to be stacked. Dwyane Wade is considered to be one of the best shooting guards to ever play the game. As a member of the Miami Heat, he was able to win three championships. One of those titles came against Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. However, Nowitzki got him back in 2011 as Dirk won his first and only title.
Ja Morant’s New Like Logo Revealed

Ja Morant is gearing up for his first signature shoe. Ja Morant has ascended to the upper echelon of the NBA as of late. He is easily one of the best players in the league right now. Consequently, the Memphis Grizzlies have a very bright future. In fact, they are currently at the top of the Western Conference standings, alongside the Denver Nuggets.
Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant Get Into It With Steph Curry Fan: Watch

Kyrie and KD were not going to let a Warriors fan ruin their good time. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are finding themselves as partners this season. They have been fantastic for the Brooklyn Nets as of late and fans are excited about the future. Overall, they are climbing the Eastern Conference standings and they seem like real title contenders.
Dana White Reveals How ESPN Cocaine Scandal Led To UFC Deal

Dana White had some interesting insights about how UFC and ESPN came together. Dana White has become a very rich man thanks to the UFC. Of course, this would not be possible without some impeccable dealmaking. In order for your league to make money, you need television rights, and the UFC has those. For instance, UFC is currently in a broadcasting deal with ESPN.
Boosie Badazz Jumps For Joy After Securing Signed DeMar DeRozan Jersey

Boosie was very happy about his post-game encounter with DeMar DeRozan. Boosie Badazz is one of the more interesting characters in the hip-hop world. He has certainly made an impression on fans, and his social media is something to behold. Although some might find him offensive, others find him to be endlessly entertaining.
Deion Sanders Recalls Punching His Teammate

Fans were quick to guess who it may have been. Deion Sanders has been in the news quite a bit as of late. This is all because of the recent news that he would be leaving Jackson State University. Consequently, Sanders has received criticism as this move goes against his prior commitment to HBCUs.
Kevin Durant Gives His Top 5 Albums Of 2022

Kevin Durant had some interesting picks. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has always been a huge music fan. In fact, some of his best celebrity friends are musicians. For example, Kevin Durant has been spotted on nights out with Drake, numerous times. Furthermore, he is constantly talking about his favorite artists.
