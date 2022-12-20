A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for much of Minnesota, Iowa, the Dakotas and Wisconsin through tonight into early Saturday. Strong, northwesterly wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph will continue to create whiteout Blizzard conditions tonight into Saturday. Many roads are closed and/or blocked by drifts. Travel is not advised. It is also bitterly cold, with life-threatening wind chill values dropping to between -35° and -45°. Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday, but it could take hours or even a day or two to clear drifts and get all of the roads and highways back open.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO