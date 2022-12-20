ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash

The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has been downgraded to “out” with a calf injury, leaving quarterback Joe Burrow without a critical target before they face the New England Patriots in Week 16, according to a Friday tweet from the Bengals. The former Baltimore Raven and Atlanta Falcon ranks fourth on the team’s receiving list, […] The post Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
What Brock Purdy’s hot stretch means for Trey Lance’s 49ers future

The 2022 season has been strange to say the least for the San Francisco 49ers. This was supposed to be the season where the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance, broke out and emerged as the team’s long-term starter. Instead, the team suddenly finds their playoff hopes in the hands of […] The post What Brock Purdy’s hot stretch means for Trey Lance’s 49ers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
5 greatest Michigan football players of all time, ranked

Few teams in the history of college football can match the University of Michigan for overall achievement, excitement and talent. Brilliant players like Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard and Anthony Carter have become legends for the winningest team in the sport. The Wolverines will be facing off with TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal game […] The post 5 greatest Michigan football players of all time, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NY receivers coach Miles Austin joins Calvin Ridley on suspended list for gambling

Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has joined Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley on the NFL’s suspended list for gambling, according to a tweet from ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. There are no indications that Austin has bet on NFL games, but league rules prevent personnel from gambling on other sports. The NFL would […] The post NY receivers coach Miles Austin joins Calvin Ridley on suspended list for gambling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Carson Wentz breaks silence after return to Commanders from IR

The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from IR ahead of their Week 16 clash against the San Francisco 49ers, and while he’s expected to remain behind Taylor Heinicke on the depth chart, the veteran QB was in great spirits. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Wentz was optimistic and even shared some positives from his trip to the IR, including that his body is feeling better than it typically would in December, via Nicki Jhabvala.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nick Foles to get unwelcome Derwin James Christmas present

Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James has been sidelined with a quad injury since Week 14. James seems set for a return with the Chargers set to take on Nick Foles and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. On Friday, Derwin Janes announced that he would take the field according to Los Angeles Times […] The post Nick Foles to get unwelcome Derwin James Christmas present appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jets’ Miles Austin releases statement amid NFL suspension for violating Gambling Policy

Former NFL wide receiver and current New York Jets receiver coach Miles Austin had a statement released on his behalf from his attorney after being suspended for violating the NFL’s Gambling Policy, per Mike Garafolo. “The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports. Miles […] The post Jets’ Miles Austin releases statement amid NFL suspension for violating Gambling Policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL evaluators roast New England’s ‘stale’ Mac Jones-led offense

The brain trust of the New England Patriots could be headed for a showdown when owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick have a meeting of the minds at the end of the regular season. Kraft and Belichick have formed a brilliant partnership over the years, as the two have built a team that […] The post NFL evaluators roast New England’s ‘stale’ Mac Jones-led offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll drops ‘miraculous’ take on Tyler Lockett’s injury

The Seattle Seahawks will be shorthanded when they travel to Kansas City Saturday for their Week 16 game, as leading receiver Tyler Lockett (hand) will not be able to play. However, head coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t think Lockett would be able to play the following week when the Seahawks host the New York Jets. He said it would be “miraculous” if Lockett can play in that game following surgery on his injured hand.
SEATTLE, WA
Steelers’ key playmakers Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson injury downgrades will fire up Raiders fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their slim playoff hopes alive last week with a win over the Carolina Panthers. The Steelers likely need to win out and get help to have any shot at reaching the postseason. It was revealed that rookie QB Kenny Pickett is likely to start this weekend. But not all of the news is good. On Wednesday, the odds of that happening took a hit amid the latest injury news.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Draymond Green calls out ‘fragile’ Warriors for 3-16 road record

The Golden State Warriors have played like top-tier title favorites at home this season. No team in the league has fewer home losses than the defending champions’ two, and their +12.9 net rating in San Francisco is the second-best home discrepancy in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass. But the Warriors, unfortunately, can’t play every […] The post Draymond Green calls out ‘fragile’ Warriors for 3-16 road record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Diontae Johnson’s $10,000 fine from ‘No Fun League’ draws hilarious reaction from Steelers star

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson took a hilarious shot at the NFL after the “No Fun League” fined him for his unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. For those who missed it, Johnson was called for the violation midway through the third quarter of the contest when he celebrated his drive, […] The post Diontae Johnson’s $10,000 fine from ‘No Fun League’ draws hilarious reaction from Steelers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
