Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Redfall: Release postponement to the second quarter of 2023 [Gerucht]
Microsoft announced last December, 2nd, 2022 at 11:00, the release date has gotten somewhat pushed back internally, but now a few years back. Redfall is the new vampire game created by Arkane Studios, creator of Dishonored. It will be limited to PC and Xbox. It should now be delayed to the second quarter of 2023 because of an internal delay.
game-news24.com
Vague hints: A wake for the MMOs that were not known
2022 is almost over, and for me, at least, it was a incredibly challenging year full of deep spots. It is the first time my holidays have been structured like they are in over a decade. I lost one important part of my life that I assumed I was impmovable, and its gone and now never will come back again.
Comments / 0