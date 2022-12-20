Read full article on original website
Tragedy strikes Laredo with fatal shooting on West Del Mar Boulevard
LAREDO, Tex. - On Friday morning, tragedy struck the city of Laredo, Texas, when authorities were called to investigate a fatal shooting at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard.
Laredo Police searching for man allegedly tied to homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to the Laredo’s latest homicide. Laredo Police have worked throughout the day to secure an arrest warrant for Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias, age 37. Covarrubias has been identified as the prime suspect...
Man who shot at Laredo Police gets ten years in prison
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man who led police on a highspeed chase that ended with shots fired is sentenced to ten years in prison. Back in June, Hector Agustin Esparza was arrested in the case. It started after Esparza opened fire on police near the Sam’s Club. He...
Laredo Police advise against shooting into the air for New Year’s
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a dangerous habit some people have demonstrated in Laredo while ringing in the new year: firing guns into the air at the stroke of midnight. According to the Laredo Police Department, not only is it dangerous but it’s also a crime -- one that can come with serious consequences, especially for innocent victims who may not be involved at all.
Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one-man dead Friday morning. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Police say the incident happened outside of the business and a man in his 30s...
Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue. While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves. Officer...
Enraged Texas Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Road Rage
A Texas border patrol agent was involved in a violent road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, a border patrol agent who was driving in Laredo, Texas, quickly found himself surrounded by local police. As Rodriguez was traveling down I-35, he engaged in a p[retty serious road rage incident. Over 10...
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested and charged in road rage incident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An off-duty Border Patrol agent was arrested after an alleged road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, Jr. is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Laredo police, officers responded to reports of two cars chasing each other on the northbound lane of...
Laredo family says people are stealing from house that was damaged in fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family continues to deal with the aftermath of a fire damaging their home. Not only is the family struggling to rebuild, but they are also now faced with criminals taking advantage of their situation. For the past several days, Krystelle Zamarripa and Danny Arce...
Zapata Border Patrol to utilize new technology to protect southern region
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The future of Title 42 continues to be uncertain. For the past six weeks, KGNS has shown you what the Laredo Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Webb County are doing to keep the number of illegal crossings down. And...
City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed for the holidays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While everyone is simply having a wonderful Christmas time, several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed. The City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Friday and on Monday. All Laredo Public Library branches will also be closed on...
Laredo Police release photo of man wanted for fatal hit-and-run
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released the photo of a man who police think is a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident. Ramiro Arael Hernandez-Campillo, 41, currently has one active felony arrest warrant charging him with an Accident Involving Death. On Friday, December 9, Laredo Police...
DNA results confirm body of missing migrant
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A mother’s year-long search to find her son ends tragically after the Mexican consulate confirmed the human remains that were taken to the Webb County medical examiner over a year ago were those of her son. Last week, KGNS spoke to Juana Morales Mosquedo....
7 of the Most Violent and Terrifying Cases of Road Rage in Texas
Texas may be known for its hospitality but maybe because people don't know about all the intense road rage that goes on in the Lone Star State. People can be quite temperamental, and Texans are no exception. Sure, no one likes being cut off but for some, it can fill them with intense rage. Here are six of the most violent road rage cases in Texas.
Registration for 27th Annual Menudo Bowl Competition Underway
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers reminds the community applications for their biggest cook-off competition are now open. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl completion will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Highway 359. Collen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers explains the earlier...
Laredo Police respond to apparent road rage incident on highway
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It has been several hours since Laredo Police responded to an incident along highway I-35. The Laredo Police Department said they are investigating it as a possible road rage incident. At this time, no arrests or injuries are reported. The incident happened on the northbound lane...
Laredo Police investigating Sunday’s fatal accident on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo authorities continue to investigate a fatal vehicle crash that claimed the life of one man and left another in serious condition. The accident happened early Sunday morning at the corner of Loop 20 and Saunders. According to Laredo Police, the vehicle crashed into a light...
City of Laredo keeps warming center open
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With temperatures expected to dip down into the 20s for the next couple of nights, the City of Laredo will continue to leave its warming center open to the public. Since Thursday night, the Haynes Recreation Center has been set up to house people who are...
Arctic Chill has Arrived!
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An arctic airmass has arrived. This is a large system, and will bring a hard freeze, temperatures at dawn Friday, Saturday, and Christmas mornings in the 20′s. It will be windy tonight, the winds will not be as strong Friday, and will be nearly calm Friday night, leading to the coldest temperatures of this event Saturday dawn. The air will be crisp and dry. A warming trend will begin Monday.
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
