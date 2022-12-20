— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Setting a formal dining table isn’t something that is done only in holiday movies or for magazine spreads. In fact, it is a tradition that is often a focal point when hosting a holiday meal. But, from knowing where to set the utensils and holiday plates to understanding how to fold napkins, to selecting an appropriate centerpiece, knowing how to set the table might feel overwhelming if it’s something you’ve never done before.

2 DAYS AGO