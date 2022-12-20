ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

Expert Warns of Grim Consequences of New Cosmetic Surgery Trend

After actress Lea Michele dropped a couple photos on Instagram of her face looking suspiciously hollower than what people expected, social media — Twitter especially — became alight with speculation that she'd had the surgery known as "buccal fat removal," which removes a pad of fat from the lower face.
AOL Corp

How to set the table, according to an etiquette expert

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Setting a formal dining table isn’t something that is done only in holiday movies or for magazine spreads. In fact, it is a tradition that is often a focal point when hosting a holiday meal. But, from knowing where to set the utensils and holiday plates to understanding how to fold napkins, to selecting an appropriate centerpiece, knowing how to set the table might feel overwhelming if it’s something you’ve never done before.
New York Post

Gen Z deems skinny jeans out of style: Here’s what you can wear instead

Cancel culture is coming for millennials and you’ll want to get the skinny on this newly nixed fashion trend. According to Gen Z, skinny jeans are now officially over. The trend was called out on TikTok, with videos condemning the body-hugging pants and calling for their prompt removal from all closets in some very dramatic ways.
TODAY.com

This 'secret' cleaner makes washing makeup brushes so much easier and faster

Unofficially, there are certain questions one should never ask a person. How old are you? How much did you spend on (insert splurge item here)? What is your weight? These are just no-no topics most people learn to stay away from. For me, there's one more I'd argue belongs among these impolite inquiries, and that is, When did you last wash your makeup brushes?

Comments / 0

Community Policy