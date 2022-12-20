Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
newscenter1.tv
Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
q957.com
Interstate 90 to close from Sioux Falls to Rapid City starting at 5 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. As high winds move east, low visibility and drifting snow are worsening. The current closure on I-90 will be extended to Sioux Falls...
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
amazingmadison.com
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
KEVN
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
KELOLAND TV
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
newscenter1.tv
Snow Squall Warning prompts “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Snow Squall Warning issued for Pennington and Meade Counties has contributed to a “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder on I-90. Snow squalls cause rapid drops in visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Even after the squalls end, snow and wind continue through the day, which will lead to blowing snow and ground blizzard conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
KEVN
Tips on how pet owners can keep their animals safe during cold weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The brutally-cold temperatures affect everyone, including our furry friends. Cats and dogs can suffer hypothermia and frost-bite just like humans. The Humane Society of the Black Hills says the best way for pet owners to protect them, is to limit the amount of time they are outside to 10 or 15 minutes and use indoor play areas to get pets the exercise they may need.
newscenter1.tv
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
KEVN
Dangerous cold will continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Air from Siberia managed to slip past the jet stream brining dangerously frigid air and temperatures to the region. It is cold, there is no other way to put it. Due to the light low moisture snow some areas saw this morning combined with the frigid...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department responds to two structure fires
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to two structure fires Wednesday and Thursday despite the freezing temperatures. The first structure fire occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 3700 block of Canyon Lake Drive where there were reports of smoke in a hallway of an apartment building.
dakotanewsnow.com
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
newscenter1.tv
SHIFT Garage gives family a reliable car for Christmas
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A garage with a mission played Santa a little early for a local family. For the second year in a row, Rapid City’s SHIFT Garage has provided a car to a family in need. This year’s winner is Nikkole Bostnar. She’s currently pursuing a master’s degree through a program called Uplifting Parents. Nikkole was nominated for the giveaway by her case worker in the program after hearing she was having difficulties with her Jeep. Now she can ditch that sketchy Jeep for her new ’99 Subaru Outback.
KEVN
Last-minute gift purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People are seizing the opportunity at Uptown Rapid to get their last-minute holiday shopping in, and the general manager of the mall says they’re expecting another successful season. After a Christmas plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rapid City’s only mall saw business...
KEVN
Rapid City church opens their door to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
KEVN
One more day of extreme cold.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -One more night of extreme cold and gusty conditions. Lows this evening will be in the negative teens to 20s with mostly clear skies with wind chills as low as –45 degrees in some locations. Thankfully by Friday afternoon most locations will break out of the negatives and into the single digits as winds start to calm down. Friday evening, we will swing back into the negatives. Saturday things are looking up as warmer temperatures start to make their way back into the area.
Comments / 0