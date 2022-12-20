Read full article on original website
‘Below Deck’ Fans Want to Know Who Kate Chastain’s Baby Daddy Is After Pregnancy Reveal
While Kate Chastain is no longer the beloved Chief Stew on Below Deck, the Florida native is still a part of the Bravo universe. The entrepreneur and host of the After Deck with Kate Chastain podcast. After leaving the show in February 2020, Kate hosted Bravo’s chat room and is currently a regular on Below Deck Galley Talk.
‘Below Deck’s Captain Lee Vows to “Come Back and Finish What I Started”
Captain Lee is turning his ship around and heading back to Below Deck after announcing his exit from the Bravo series. The reality star will return to the show later this season after leaving due to health issues, it was revealed on Monday’s (Dec. 19) episode. While Lee took some time off to fix the nerve damage that was causing him mobility issues, he assured the crew that they hadn’t seen the last of him. In a speech to Fraser Olender, Ross McHarg, Hayley De Sola Pinto, Rachel Hargrove, Alissa Humber, Camille Lamb, Luis Antonio “Tony” Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby, Lee...
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle said married Bravo men have slide into her DMs. And one famous person – not from Bravo – won't leave her alone.
Andy Cohen Reveals Meghan Markle Was 'Gleeful' That She Had To Remind Him They Met Before
Andy Cohen and Meghan Markle met before she became the Duchess of Sussex — though the Bravo star couldn't recall their interactions. Despite the semi-awkward exchange when she reminded him, Cohen understood why Markle was "gleeful" in that moment. "I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically," the 54-year-old said on the Wednesday, November 30, episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live. "I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle."Cohen appeared on Markle's Tuesday, November 29, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast,...
Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers
Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies”
The relationship that began in Sayulita between Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby seems to be right on course and moving forward. The Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed during last week’s season finale that, not only are they still together since meeting in Mexico, but Danielle is moving to Ohio to be closer to Michael and his 6 year […] The post Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Say 19-Month-Old Daughter Summer Is Turning into a 'Mini-Scheana'
"She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable," the first-time mom tells PEOPLE while out with her husband at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are living their best lives with their 19-month-old daughter Summer Moon. "Oh my gosh, she has so much personality," Shay, 37, tells PEOPLE at Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball in Los Angeles on Thursday. "Everything all day is like, 'Mommy, Mommy, mommy, mommy.' It's just like it's the cutest thing!" "She's like a mini-Scheana,"...
Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live
If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tori Spelling Reveals She’s in the Hospital After Having a ‘Hard Time Breathing,’ Slams Haters for Claiming She Was Faking
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Under the weather. Tori Spelling revealed that she was admitted to the hospital following an onset of symptoms including “dizziness” before the holidays. “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” the 49-year-old actress wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 21. “To all of you who gas lit […]
Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...
Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs. Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him. He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
Demi Moore Says She's Entering Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' After Daughter Rumer Announces Pregnancy
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram on Tuesday Demi Moore is going to be a grandmother! The Charlie's Angels actress' daughter, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Already playing the role of proud grandmother, Moore shared their announcement post on her own Instagram. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore, 60, wrote alongside the couple's photos. RELATED: Bruce Willis Sweetly Kisses Daughter Rumer on the Forehead in Throwback Photo Shared by...
RHOP's Ashley Darby Just Gave An Update on Budding Relationship with Luke Gulbranson
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. Looks like The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby is officially taken. After going on a handful of sporty dates with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson, Ashley revealed that she and her fellow Bravolebrity have taken their budding romance one step further on the Dec. 19 episode of Betches Media's Mention It All podcast: meeting Luke's family in Minnesota.
Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman Goes Dress Shopping for Wedding to Fiance Blaine Hart: Photos
Say yes to the dress! Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman had a blast while trying on wedding gowns for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Blaine Hart — but that doesn’t mean the shopping experience wasn’t exhausting. “Longest day ever, but it was great y’all,” Dorfman, 35, said in a video via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, […]
Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss One Week After His Death
Watch: Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Allison Holker is remembering her forever dance partner, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The So You Think You Can Dance star paid tribute to her late husband a week after his death at age 40. "My ONE and ONLY," Holker captioned her...
Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today
It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson Reveals He Has a New Girlfriend: ‘I Slid in the DMs’
Off the market! Mike Johnson is happily dating a mystery woman after connecting through a mutual friend. “Absolutely [I’m dating],” the Bachelorette alum, 34, revealed during an appearance on the Wednesday, December 21, episode of the “Click Bait” podcast after host Joe Amabile asked if Johnson had a girlfriend. While Johnson refused to share his love’s identity, […]
