Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux names top staff

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux announced his selections for interim chief administrative officer, interim financedirector and interim city attorney Tuesday morning.

Arceneaux named Tom Dark interim CAO, Sherricka Fields-Jones interim finance Director and Zelda Tucker interim city attorney in a news conference.

“I intend to begin work on day one," said Arceneaux. "Our first order of business is to establish competent oversight of these offices while I advertise for the permanent selections."

Dark is coming out of a 14-year retirement to assist Arceneaux during this transitional time. "I've been through six transitions in my last life with the city. Some of them went really well. Some of them didn't go all that well. This one's going to go well. We've got experienced people from day one," said Dark. "We are going to hit the ground doing well. You only get so many days or weeks to be mayor."

Fields-Jones will be serving as Interim Finance Director, but Arceneaux said he hopes to see her somewhere in a permanent position in the administration after the transition phase. "She's just an excellent administrator and will be a valuable member of the team," said Arceneaux.

Tucker will be acting as Interim City Attorney but has informed Arceneaux that she is only willing to serve for a short time in a part-time capacity. The statewide process to find a permanent City Attorney is underway at this time.

Arceneaux touched on department heads within Shreveport and said, "I don't have any heads on the chopping block anywhere."

"I'm looking forward to the progress that he intends to make and his vision for the city," said Fields-Jones.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux names top staff

