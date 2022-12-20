Cold temperatures do not keep area Democrats from voting for nominee in special election

PETERSBURG — Samuel Winfield stood among about 50 of his fellow Democratic voters Tuesday morning braving the chilly mid-30s temperature.

"I don't like it," Winfield said of the cold, "but I'm out here doing it."

Petersburg was one of eight polling locations across the 4th Congressional District Tuesday for a "firehouse primary" to choose the party nominee for next February's special election filling the late Rep. Donald McEachin's seat. The winner will face Republican nominee Leon Benjamin on Feb. 21.

The temperature was cold, but poll activity was not, at least in Petersburg. There was a steady stream of people in and out of the Tabernacle Baptist Church Life Center where the votes were being cast. Every single curbside voting spot was taken, with cars lining throughout the parking lot to fill those spots as they became open.

One of those voting curbside was 90-year-old Lois McClellan of Matoaca. Her daughter, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, is considered the frontrunner for the nomination from among the four candidates.

McClellan, who had made three previous stops at polling places in the Richmond area and planned to hit all eight by nightfall Tuesday, said Petersburg's turnout reflected what she had seen at her earlier stops.

"This is huge for a special election," she said.

Despite the heavy turnout, voters who talked to The Progress-Index said the ballot-casting itself was very smooth.

"The line was moving fast," Nadine Cooper of Petersburg said as she left Tabernacle with her husband, Dwayne. Of the whole firehouse primary schedule, Cooper said it "was a bit rushed" as everybody was trying to get to the polls on a weekday rather than the traditional weekend.

Greeting the voters

At one point, three of the four hopefuls were working the parking lot greeting voters. Several feel away from McClellan, former Petersburg city attorney Joe Preston and Hopewell businessman Tavorise Marks shook hands and posed for pictures with supporters.

"I feel really good," Preston said about his chances of winning. He said he hoped Petersburg would show up well in his column.

"I'm the only one who's down here all the time," said Preston, who has lived in Petersburg for 35 years. "I know what we need here."

Marks, who just minutes before posed for a photo with Preston, said he also felt good about the outcome, even though he is close to filing a lawsuit challenging the results of the primary because of what he said was unequal voting access across all 15 localities within the 4th District stretching from Richmond to the Virginia-North Carolina state line. Three of the eight polling places are in the Richmond area, which he said favored McClellan, while the other five are one each in Petersburg, Lawrenceville, north Chesterfield, Charles City County and Surry County.

Anyone voting in the primary was not limited to just the places in or closest to their home precincts. They could vote anywhere, according to the primary rules.

Richmond attorney Paul Goldman already has filed a suit challenging the results, and Marks said Tuesday that Goldman had contacted him about possibly joining him in the suit.

"It's not about the candidates," Marks, a member of the Chesterfield County NAACP, said. "It's about the access."

The fourth candidate in the race, state Sen. Joe Morrissey of Chesterfield County and a former law partner of Goldman's, has been extremely vocal about not only the choice of polling locations but about the entire nominating process. At both his campaign announcement last Tuesday in Petersburg and again at a news conference Thursday in his Senate district office, Morrissey called out Democratic party leadership for what he claimed was skewing the nomination process to give his General Assembly colleague McClellan, then publicly challenged McClellan after Del. Lamont Bagby of Henrico County withdrew from the contest and threw his support behind McClellan.

Asked by The Progress-Index to respond to her colleague's claims, McClellan said, "I don't listen to Joe Morrissey. I listen to the voters. I'm talking to them. I did not set the date for the special election, the governor did."

On the same day that McClellan and Morrissey announced their intents to run, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, announced the special election for McEachin's seat would be Feb. 21. McClellan said Tuesday morning she had thought the governor might opt for an April election; however, that would cut into both the Republican and Democratic primary season for all 140 General Assembly seats up in November.

Morrissey was expected to spend the majority of Tuesday campaigning at the polling sites in Henrico County and Richmond. His presence, however, was strongly felt in Petersburg as many volunteers donned Morrissey T-shirts and passed out literature.

One of them was Kelli Parker of Petersburg, who said she had been at Tabernacle since the polls opened at 6 a.m.

"I don't have any more toes left," she said, shaking her boot-clad feet.

Voting in the firehouse primary was set to end at 7 p.m., but it will be at least Wednesday morning before the party counts all the ballots and declares a nominee.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.