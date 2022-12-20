ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Lake Local school board to seek new operating levy

By Patricia Faulhaber
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sz8xi_0jp5sMF500

LAKE TWP. − The Lake Local school board is seeking new operating funds for the first time in 17 years.

The school board on Monday took the first step to seek a 13-mill, continuing property tax levy by sending the proposed tax issue to the Stark County auditor for certification.

After the amount is certified, the school board is expected to vote to place the operating levy on the May ballot. If approved, the money would be collected starting in 2024.

Superintendent Kevin Tobin estimated the cost of the levy to the owner of a $211,400 home (considered the average home value in the district) would be an additional $906 a year.

Beginning in 2027, the net additional cost to taxpayers will decrease because the 6.5-mill bond issue that voters approved in 1999 will expire at the end of 2026. The net amount of the new levy would decrease to $740 a year, officials estimate.

Lake's last operating levy approved in 2006

Tobin said the district has fulfilled the pledge officials made when voters approved a bond issue in 2015. Officials at the time said the district would not seek a new levy until at least 2023.

“If this new levy is passed in 2023 and collected starting in 2024, we will have maintained fiscal stability to fiscal year 2024, which is one year longer than projected," he said.

He said the operating levy is needed to allow the district to continue to "innovate and excel."

"Based on the (state report card's) performance index from the state, we’ve been rated No. 1 in the county for the past seven years, and in the top 5% in Ohio for the past several years," he said. "I would like to see the district advance to the top 3% in the state. This is a necessary evil when in Ohio, we have to have operating funds.”

The last operating levy passed for the district was an 11.1-mill levy in 2006.

In other business

  • Appointed Jenny Anderson as the president pro-tem to conduct the organizational meeting on Jan. 9.
  • Accepted the following donations: $500 from New Life Episcopal Church for the Lake Care Team for turkey food baskets and $50 from Mary Jo Shannon Slick and $100 from Steven Gadd for the David VanderKaay Memorial Scholarship.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.

Comments / 0

Related
wqkt.com

Wooster School Board votes to place bond issue on ballot in May

The Wooster City School Board has approved a resolution to place a bond issue on the ballot next spring for voters. The 6.7-mill bond issue to fund Phase I of a master facilities plan in the District. In Phase 1, a new kindergarten-second-grade elementary school will be built on the site of Cornerstone Elementary School with intent to preserve and incorporate historical elements of the building; and a new sixth-eighth-grade middle school with a sports stadium and track for those students. The estimated cost of the project is $102 million. For every $100,000 of home value, as documented on the county auditor’s website, a homeowner will pay $235 a year, or about $19.60 per month.
WOOSTER, OH
whbc.com

Two More Downtown Renovation Projects See Major State Tax Credits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of older downtown buildings including Canton’s first skyscraper are being reborn, thanks in part to state tax credits. The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program has awarded another $4.8 million in credits to the Renkert Building at Market Avenue N and 3rd Street.
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Advocates raise concerns regarding Akron's encampment sweeps

AKRON, Ohio — Brent McClung, 39, is experiencing homelessness in Akron, and now he’s also unsheltered after the city of Akron preformed a series of homeless encampment sweeps. “They took everything," McClung said. "It’s not right. I just got bullied off the property. I didn’t know there was...
AKRON, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

City, Refuge of Hope Cooperate Again to Open Warming Centers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton in cooperation with the Refuge of Hope is opening warming shelters starting Thursday night through the day Monday. The Edward Peel Coleman Community Center on Sherrick Road SE opens Thursday night at 6 as an overnight facility. The...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Overdose Numbers Rising in Stark County: What to Know

Pam Cook speaks with Shanna Kuikahi, Public Health Educator with The Stark County Health Department. On Tuesday the Stark County Health Department issued a statement on the increase in overdoses. Shanna Kuikahi joins the show to discuss what’s happening and how the public can react using resources and knowledge.
whbc.com

Stark Gas Prices Reverse Downward Trend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gas prices were up between Thursday morning and Friday in Stark County. They’re up an average 10-cents in Friday morning’s AAA survey to $2.85. GasBuddy has price-leading stations around the county bumping the price up to $2.99.9.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Mayor on Wrapping It Up: ‘It Is Time’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’ll finally get that week’s vacation he says he has put off for the last seven years. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei, announcing Wednesday that he will not run for reelection next year. He will finish out his second term through...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Was It a Yes or No to Move McKinley?

Pam Cook is joined by Canton City School Board President J.R. Rinaldi . Superintendent Jeff Talbert proposed a plan that would include new elementary schools, middle school, and a new high school. Take a listen as President Rinaldi details results of the school board meeting, explaining what’s recommended to happen and what’s not.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
OHIO STATE
richfieldvillageohio.org

December 22 Release - Winter Storm

AKRON, Ohio – FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utility personnel are prepared to respond to possible service interruptions caused by a significant winter storm that is expected to bring ice, snow, rain, heavy wind and bitterly cold temperatures to its service territory beginning this afternoon through Saturday. Company meteorologists have...
RICHFIELD, OH
The Repository

The Repository

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy