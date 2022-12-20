Lake Local school board to seek new operating levy

LAKE TWP. − The Lake Local school board is seeking new operating funds for the first time in 17 years.

The school board on Monday took the first step to seek a 13-mill, continuing property tax levy by sending the proposed tax issue to the Stark County auditor for certification.

After the amount is certified, the school board is expected to vote to place the operating levy on the May ballot. If approved, the money would be collected starting in 2024.

Superintendent Kevin Tobin estimated the cost of the levy to the owner of a $211,400 home (considered the average home value in the district) would be an additional $906 a year.

Beginning in 2027, the net additional cost to taxpayers will decrease because the 6.5-mill bond issue that voters approved in 1999 will expire at the end of 2026. The net amount of the new levy would decrease to $740 a year, officials estimate.

Lake's last operating levy approved in 2006

Tobin said the district has fulfilled the pledge officials made when voters approved a bond issue in 2015. Officials at the time said the district would not seek a new levy until at least 2023.

“If this new levy is passed in 2023 and collected starting in 2024, we will have maintained fiscal stability to fiscal year 2024, which is one year longer than projected," he said.

He said the operating levy is needed to allow the district to continue to "innovate and excel."

"Based on the (state report card's) performance index from the state, we’ve been rated No. 1 in the county for the past seven years, and in the top 5% in Ohio for the past several years," he said. "I would like to see the district advance to the top 3% in the state. This is a necessary evil when in Ohio, we have to have operating funds.”

The last operating levy passed for the district was an 11.1-mill levy in 2006.

In other business

Appointed Jenny Anderson as the president pro-tem to conduct the organizational meeting on Jan. 9.

Accepted the following donations: $500 from New Life Episcopal Church for the Lake Care Team for turkey food baskets and $50 from Mary Jo Shannon Slick and $100 from Steven Gadd for the David VanderKaay Memorial Scholarship.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.