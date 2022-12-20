I would like to share my experiences when visiting the Live Oak Trails. While first walking the trails, I was struck by the grandeur of the scenery, far away from sounds of human activity. I imagined myself to be immersed in an unblemished California landscape during the age of the ranchos and vaqueros. Magnificent valley oaks graced the potreros, leaving space for sweeping panoramas of nearby mountain ranges. From the top of Chalk Hill, I had a 360-degree view starting with the Santa Ynez Range to the south, the San Rafael to the north, the Santa Ynez River watershed to the east, while in the west were the blue-green waters of Lake Cachuma.

