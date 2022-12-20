Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
Holiday Lights in Goleta!
Goleta could use some love, and I’d like to shine a spotlight and showcase the extraordinary Christmas and holiday decorations on our street — Ancona Avenue near Dos Pueblos High School. We have lines of cars that visit our street every night throughout the month of December to see the houses.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Indy, Ep. 66: ShelterBox and the Season of Giving
This holiday season, ShelterBox believes “everyone has something to give.” The Indy sat down with ShelterBox President Kerri Murray and Communications Director Jeremy Jacobs to discuss their winter initiative to provide basic necessities to families displaced in conflict or crisis zones. ShelterBox had a major impact in 2022,...
Santa Barbara Independent
SBCAS Continues to See Record Numbers of Intakes
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – At the beginning of December, pets were coming into the county animal shelters at a rate of about 14 a day. That trend has not stopped, and the county is encouraging adoptions and fosters with the Paw-liday promotion.
Santa Barbara Independent
Aging in Santa Barbara
You may be surprised to learn home health agencies receive the most calls around the holidays. Adult children visiting their aging parents come away concerned about their parents’ safety at home. As a local occupational therapist and certified aging in place specialist, I work to maximize safety and independence...
Santa Barbara Independent
Save The Date For Beautify Goleta’s Next Event
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, December 22, 2022 – The City of Goleta’s next #BeautifyGoleta event is coming up on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. This event will feature a Bulky Item Collection Event and an updated Self-Guided Cleanup Program. Self-Guided...
Santa Barbara Independent
My Final SBAOR President’s Article – Thank You!
It is hard to believe that this is my final article as President of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) for 2022. The year has seemed to fly by. I have enjoyed every minute of leading this wonderful organization. It has truly been my honor and privilege to be the spokesperson for over 1,200 dedicated men and women whose goal is not only to help people realize the American Dream of homeownership, but to give back to our community in so many philanthropic ways.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alfred Noreen
Alfred Noreen, a professional mechanical engineer who ended his career as an award-winning engineering professor, died on December 2nd in Santa Barbara. He was 97. The cause was complications from a fall sustained two months earlier while he was gardening behind his apartment, according to his family. On June 23,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Reject Bigotry and Light a Candle
Santa Barbara is home to a thriving and diverse Jewish population with a strong sense of belonging to the larger community. Perhaps that is why our area was recently targeted by a small and fringe hate group seeking attention and revenue by distributing virulently anti-Semitic fliers designed to heighten concern, reaction, and financial support from their own supporters. We won’t address the content of the fliers to avoid amplifying them, but the conduct warrants response — particularly in the context of rising anti-Semitism nationally and globally.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Century Man
Roke Fukumura: Baseball Star, Internment Camp Survivor, Hardworking Hometown Hero. Roke Fukumura is an early bird. Always has been. Five days a week for the past 32 years, he’s arrived at Tri-County Produce before dawn, more recently in an Easy Lift van because of his waning night vision. “I come early or not at all” was his response after his boss suggested he start a little later.
Santa Barbara Independent
About the Live Oak Trails
I would like to share my experiences when visiting the Live Oak Trails. While first walking the trails, I was struck by the grandeur of the scenery, far away from sounds of human activity. I imagined myself to be immersed in an unblemished California landscape during the age of the ranchos and vaqueros. Magnificent valley oaks graced the potreros, leaving space for sweeping panoramas of nearby mountain ranges. From the top of Chalk Hill, I had a 360-degree view starting with the Santa Ynez Range to the south, the San Rafael to the north, the Santa Ynez River watershed to the east, while in the west were the blue-green waters of Lake Cachuma.
Santa Barbara Independent
Longest Night Ceremony Commemorates Lives of Homeless People Who Died in Santa Barbara This Year
About 40 people holding battery-powered Candelária assembled in front of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse this Wednesday evening — the longest night of the year — to commemorate the lives of the homeless people who died in Santa Barbara this past year. Unitarian minister Julia Hamilton pounded...
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Robert Frederick “Rik” Christensen, Jr.: 1945 – 2022
“The mountains are calling, and I must go.” — John Muir. Robert Frederick Christensen, Jr., known to friends and the community as Rik, left this world on November 26, 2022, at the age of 77. Rik was a friend, a backpacker, a restorer, a tinkerer, an inspiration, an educator, and a legend.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Support Of
The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee (SBWPC) stands in solidarity with Anti-Defamation League Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties, Congregation B’nai B’rith, Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara, and other community leaders in condemning the recent acts of anti-Semitism in Santa Barbara. We join these leaders in reaffirming SBWPC’s dedication...
Santa Barbara Independent
Bank of America Invests More than $2.6 Million with Central Coast Nonprofits in 2022
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Central Coast, Calif. – As part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, Bank of America has directed more than $2.6 million in philanthropic capital to nonprofits and charities across Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The support is helping to remove barriers to economic mobility and social progress, with a particular focus on nonprofits providing basic needs, paid career training and placement, education and economic development.
Santa Barbara Independent
Chris Shiflett Fights for the Right to Holiday Party, at SOhO
In this end of a momentous year, when the air is thick with 10 Best lists and year-end wrap-up mentality, a special award may be in order. I nominate Chris Shiflett for the Show-Must-Go-On resourcefulness award of Santa Barbara’s year in music 2022. Last week, in an SRO SOhO show, Shiflett — the longtime Foo Fighters guitarist and country-rocking solo artist — showed up with only a half mouthful of teeth, figuratively speaking.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara’s ‘Dormzilla’ Plans Roasted as ‘Safety Risk’ by Faculty Senate
A special review committee formulated by UC Santa Barbara’s Faculty Senate released a 200-page report scorching Chancellor Henry Yang’s plans to build a nine-story mega-dorm capable of housing 3,500 students. After five months of review, the panel concluded that Munger Hall — as currently proposed — posed “significant safety risks that are predictable enough, probable enough, and consequential enough that it would be unwise for UCSB to proceed without significant modification to the design.”
Santa Barbara Independent
The Slow Road to Fresh Air in the Carpinteria Valley
Five years after the cut-flower industry began converting to cannabis in the Carpinteria Valley, a solution to the persistent smell of pot that hangs around schools, homes, and farms appears tantalizingly within reach — if growers decide to embrace it. A study released this month shows that state-of-the-art carbon...
Santa Barbara Independent
Tensions Brewing over Deal to End UC Academic Workers’ Strike
After a month of protests, rallies, and back-and-forth negotiations, all four union bargaining teams representing 48,000 striking UC student employees have reached agreements with the university. However, some student workers, including at UC Santa Barbara, where the cost of living is one of the highest among UC campuses, are not yet willing to ditch the picket line or the bargaining table.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | The Musical Year That Was, and Almost Wasn’t
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on December 22, 2022. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Live music’s prospects began grimly in the first weeks of 2022. In the fall of 2021, high hopes for...
Santa Barbara Independent
Spill Response Turns to Salvage Operation for Grounded Fishing Boat at Santa Cruz Island
After a fishing boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground off Santa Cruz Island last Thursday, the operation to contain the toxic diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid had turned into a salvage operation by the following Tuesday. The Speranza Marie held about 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel when it...
