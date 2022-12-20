FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago, Cook County
CHICAGO — A major winter snowstorm is headed towards the Chicago area and expected to bring significant snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.
The city of Chicago has six designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. The shelters are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 degrees.Chicago winter storm: Latest outlook, snow projections and forecast
CHICAGO WARMING CENTERS:
Englewood Center
1140 W. 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60620
Garfield Center
10 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60612
King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
Chicago, IL 60653
North Area
845 W. Wilson Ave.
Chicago, IL 60640
South Chicago
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
Chicago, IL 60617
Trina Davila
4357 W. Armitage Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
Cook County also has several warming centers open for residents in need. Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center.CHICAGO SUBURBS: Warming centers, other preps underway
COOK COUNTY WARMING CENTERS:
The City of Evanston will have two warming centers open:
- Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Marin Street, will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
- Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster Street, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
