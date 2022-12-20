ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago, Cook County

By Marisa Rodriguez
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A major winter snowstorm is headed towards the Chicago area and expected to bring significant snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

The city of Chicago has six designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. The shelters are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 degrees.

Chicago winter storm: Latest outlook, snow projections and forecast

CHICAGO WARMING CENTERS:

Englewood Center
1140 W. 79th Street
Chicago, IL 60620

Garfield Center
10 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60612

King Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
Chicago, IL 60653

North Area
845 W. Wilson Ave.
Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila
4357 W. Armitage Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639

For more info, call 3-1-1 or click here.

Cook County also has several warming centers open for residents in need. Residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center.

CHICAGO SUBURBS: Warming centers, other preps underway

COOK COUNTY WARMING CENTERS:

The City of Evanston will have two warming centers open:

  • Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Marin Street, will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster Street, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

