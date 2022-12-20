ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MHP announces 2022 Holiday Travel Enforcement Period

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4KWT_0jp5qU8500

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will conduct the 2022 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign.

Troopers will be on the roads watching out for drivers who are speeding, distracted and impaired. They will conduct safety checkpoints to monitor seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 68 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of cocaine in Mississippi

The Christmas period will begin on Friday, December 23, at 6:00 a.m. and will conclude Monday, December 26, at midnight. The New Year’s period will commence on Friday, December 30, at 6:00 a.m. and end on Monday, January 2, at midnight.

“The Holiday season is a special time of year in which we all look forward to spending time with friends and family,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “In addition to time with their loved ones, our Troopers will be working to make sure Mississippi motorists arrive home safely for the holidays and enjoy a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

During the 2021 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 174 crashes with one fatality, made 146 DUI arrests, and issued 589 citations. In the 2022 New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 178 crashes with two fatalities, made 279 DUI arrests, and issued 1,421 citations.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 3

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Highways: Some roads remain icy

People traveling in northern Mississippi may find some dangerous conditions, especially on elevated roads and bridges. Ice has been reported by the Mississippi Department of Transportation on highways in Alcorn, DeSoto, Marshall, Panola, and Quitman counties along I-22, I-55, I-269, and other state and federal routes. The major highways are open at reduced speeds, but some smaller roads remain dangerous for any travel.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Dangerous temps settle across the state

Although we’ve had some fun with falling iguanas and chances for snow over the past few days, there is no joking about today’s weather. Hypothermia is a real threat to people and animals today and the next few days. If you’re finishing up Christmas shopping, traveling, or outside for any amount of time, be sure you have on several layers of warm clothing, gloves, and anything else necessary. Animals should be inside a home or warm shelter. If they’re outside, be certain you check their water often so it doesn’t freeze. Parts of our state won’t go above freezing until Christmas Day.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WBBJ

Family pleas for help in search for missing woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
JACKSON, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippians question shopping safety after recent shootings

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Central Mississippi has experienced two grocery store shootings this week. Mississippians say they’re getting more concerned about their safety while shopping, especially with holiday shopping still going on. On Sunday, December 18, the City of Jackson experienced a store parking lot shooting that took place at the Kroger store on I-55 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, December 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at American Family Care shared the best...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

MHP gives cold weather driving tips

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Freezing temperatures are approaching the Pine Belt and that means drivers need to be even more careful behind the wheel. Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs office, said drivers should keep extra supplies in their cars and check all car functions before hitting the road, including the air in their tires.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A federal trial has been delayed until May for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture of tens of millions of dollars. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express […]
GREENWOOD, MS
WAPT

Cold front dropped Mississippi temperatures to frigid levels

JACKSON, Miss. — A strong cold front will bring brutal cold temperatures to Mississippi through Christmas weekend. No travel impacts are expected from this. Dangerous cold air will settle in with lows Friday ranging from the single digits north to the mid-teens south. Real feel temperatures will be below zero.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Over $18K secured for 13 projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced $18,789 in Community Project Funding that he previously secured of Mississippi’s 2nd District in the House spending bill, which has been included in the final 2023 appropriations funding package. The funds will go toward 13 projects that will benefit Mississippi’s 2nd District. The 13 projects […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that passed the Senate on Thursday and the House on […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy