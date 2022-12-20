ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys Beat Caribou 65-59 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team outscored Caribou 22-10 in the 2nd Quarter and hung on to beat the Vikings 65-59 in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 22nd. MDI led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then it was 40-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou outscored MDI 16-10 in the 3rd Quarter to cut MDI's lead to 50-38.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 66-38 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 24-8 to beat the Wildcats at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth 66-38 on Thursday, December 22nd. The game was tied at the end of the 1st Quarter 10-10, and it was 23-20 at the end of the 1st...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16

Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

2022 Living Nativity Friday December 16 in Bar Harbor

It's a tradition that has gone on since 1973, and continued even during COVID!. The Bar Harbor Congregational Church, located at 29 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor will present the Living Nativity on Friday December 16th. Members of the Church will portray the night that Jesus was born from...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Gingerbread Contest Winners [PHOTOS]

Saturday was a fantastic day at the Bar Harbor Historical Society for the 5th Annual Gingerbread Contest!. There were a total of 13 entries as bakers competed for cash prizes! Over 200 people came through LaRochelle to tour the Bar Harbor Historical Society and to see all the entries!. The...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Manager Minutes at The Jesup

Want an opportunity to meet with the Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland? He will be holding "Manager Minutes" at The Jesup Memorial Library the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He will be joined by members of the Town Council, Boards, Committees...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here

Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy