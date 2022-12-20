Read full article on original website
MDI Boys Beat Caribou 65-59 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team outscored Caribou 22-10 in the 2nd Quarter and hung on to beat the Vikings 65-59 in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 22nd. MDI led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then it was 40-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou outscored MDI 16-10 in the 3rd Quarter to cut MDI's lead to 50-38.
Caribou Girls Double Up MDI 63-31 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Caribou Girls outscored MDI 21-11 in the 3rd Quarter and went on to double up the Trojans 63-31 in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 22nd. Caribou led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 48-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 66-38 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 24-8 to beat the Wildcats at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth 66-38 on Thursday, December 22nd. The game was tied at the end of the 1st Quarter 10-10, and it was 23-20 at the end of the 1st...
MDI Basketball vs. Caribou Thursday December 22 – How to Listen/Watch
The MDI Girls and Boys Basketball Teams take on the Caribou Vikings in Bar Harbor at Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Thursday, December 22nd. If you can't be there to root on the Trojans, here's how to listen/watch. The Girl's game will begin at 4:30 and the Boy's game will begin...
Safety Tips from the Bar Harbor Fire Department for the Winter Storm Friday-Saturday
The Bar Harbor Fire Department has issued the following safety tips as Downeast Maine prepares for Winter Storm Elliott set to lash Downeast Maine with hurricane force wind gusts and heavy rain Friday, December 3rd into Saturday the 24th!. Be sure to have extra water on hand. Check your generators...
Power Outages from Winter Storm Elliott [4 a.m Saturday UPDATE]
Aroostook - 5,583. Versant Power crews and contractors will be out in full force today, working to continue to assess damage, address safety issues, and restore power. For a better look at the outages and restoration times you can visit the LIVE OUTAGE MAP. From Edward Sankey - The Emergency...
Ellsworth High School Holiday Arts Festival – Tuesday December 20
The best of the Ellsworth High School Visual and Performing Art Department will be on display Tuesday night, December 20th at Ellsworth High School. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. student and faculty/staff artwork will be on display and the Visual Performing Arts Boosters will be selling concessions. There will...
3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16
Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
Ellsworth School Board Appoints Amy Boles Superintendent for Ellsworth Schools [UPDATE]
Since November 14th, Amy Boles has been the acting Superintendent of Schools for the City of Ellsworth, when the Ellsworth School Board held a Special School Board Meeting, and accepted the resignation of Katrina Kane as Superintendent and appointed Amy Boles as Interim Superintendent. On Tuesday, December 13th the Ellsworth...
Bangor on Tap Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023
Hey craft beer fans – Tickets for Bangor on Tap go on sale Monday at 10 am – just in time for your holiday gift giving. Bangor on Tap returns to Cross Insurance Center on April 8, 2023 with more than 75 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers, plus music all day by the ADAM EZRA GROUP.
2022 Living Nativity Friday December 16 in Bar Harbor
It's a tradition that has gone on since 1973, and continued even during COVID!. The Bar Harbor Congregational Church, located at 29 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor will present the Living Nativity on Friday December 16th. Members of the Church will portray the night that Jesus was born from...
Conners Emerson School to be Closed Monday December 12
Children attending school at the Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor will be enjoying a long weekend, as there will be NO SCHOOL on Monday, December 12th. This affects the Conners Emerson School ONLY.! It does not apply to any other schools in AOS 91. Here's the message sent out...
Meet the 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition and Game Day Cheer Teams [PHOTOS]
The 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition and Game Day Cheer Teams gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Monday, December 5th for Picture Day! Meet the Teams and best of luck this season!. Competition Cheer Team. 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Competition Cheer Team. Game Day Cheer Team. 2022-23 Ellsworth High School Game...
Bar Harbor Gingerbread Contest Winners [PHOTOS]
Saturday was a fantastic day at the Bar Harbor Historical Society for the 5th Annual Gingerbread Contest!. There were a total of 13 entries as bakers competed for cash prizes! Over 200 people came through LaRochelle to tour the Bar Harbor Historical Society and to see all the entries!. The...
Santa’s Arrival, Holiday Light Parade, Fireworks and More in Bucksport Saturday December 10th
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Craft Fair at G.H. Jewett School sponsored by Bucksport Recreation A Branch of The Down East Family YMCA. 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m: Pictures with Santa on Main Street sponsored by RSU 25 All-Activities Booster Club. 5pm - through parade: Free cookies & cocoa sponsored...
Friday December 16 Is Ugly Sweater Day in the City of Ellsworth
Start combing through the closets and up in the attic! You need to find that ugly sweater that you wear just once a year! Friday, December 16th is Ugly Sweater Day and the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce wants your picture in your "finest"!. Since 2015, the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce...
Santa and Reindeer to Be at Ellsworth YMCA Parking Lot Rather Than Woodlawn Sunday December 11th 10 am to 12 noon
Because of all the recent rain and warmer weather, Santa and his reindeer's visit originally scheduled for Woodlawn on Sunday, December 10th has been moved to the Downeast Family YMCA's parking lot from 10 to Noon. The grounds at Woodlawn are too soft and wet for cars to safely park...
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Bar Harbor Manager Minutes at The Jesup
Want an opportunity to meet with the Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland? He will be holding "Manager Minutes" at The Jesup Memorial Library the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. He will be joined by members of the Town Council, Boards, Committees...
Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here
Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
