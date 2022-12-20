ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Tips to prevent Christmas tree fires

SALT LAKE CITY — With the holiday weekend, the last thing anyone wants for Christmas is for a tree, home, or anything else to go up in flames. The Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake City Fire Department teamed up on Friday to demonstrate just how fast a Christmas tree can catch fire and spread. Ten seconds is all it takes for a live tree that’s dried to go up in flames.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Provo fire marshal to review all fires since February

PROVO, Utah — After noticing trends with recent fires, Provo’s fire marshal is now reviewing all fires that have broken out in the city since February to see if there are commonalities. “We’ve started to identify some trends more recently,” Provo Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Lynn Schofield...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Avalanche Center warns of increased risk in Salt Lake, Ogden canyons

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials from the Utah Avalanche Center have revised an avalanche warning issued earlier this week. Citing extremely high winds and new snow, the mountains of Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City are now considered at high risk for avalanches. According to Toby Weed from the...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

South Salt Lake police locate missing, endangered teen in SLC

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 18-year-old man they say is missing and endangered. Luis Cruz was last seen at 232 E. Baird Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police say he was wearing a short-sleeve gray shirt with gray sweatpants and no shoes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
PAYSON, UT
ESPN Western Colorado

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Woman flown to hospital after injuring lower leg while sledding

ALPINE, Utah — A 48-year-old woman was rescued and taken to the hospital Friday after suffering a serious lower leg injury while sledding in Utah County. The incident happened near Horsetail Falls at approximately 2:16 p.m. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the rescue took...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment

LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
KAYSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Challenging day for many people flying for Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been a messy few days of air travel nationwide. Salt Lake City International Airport has seen dozens of cancellations and nearly 200 delays Friday. But many people flying through the city are grateful they’re not stuck somewhere else. The airport has not...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Rethink your use of extension cords says Utah Fire Marshal

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Fire Marshal Ted Black wants you to know an easy way to make your home safer, especially during the holiday season. First and foremost, lighten up on the extension cords. “They were never meant to replace permanent wiring,” Black told KSL NewsRadio, “and shouldn’t be run underneath rugs or walking surfaces.”
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – December 23, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 23, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy