Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KUTV
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
KSLTV
Tips to prevent Christmas tree fires
SALT LAKE CITY — With the holiday weekend, the last thing anyone wants for Christmas is for a tree, home, or anything else to go up in flames. The Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake City Fire Department teamed up on Friday to demonstrate just how fast a Christmas tree can catch fire and spread. Ten seconds is all it takes for a live tree that’s dried to go up in flames.
KSLTV
Provo fire marshal to review all fires since February
PROVO, Utah — After noticing trends with recent fires, Provo’s fire marshal is now reviewing all fires that have broken out in the city since February to see if there are commonalities. “We’ve started to identify some trends more recently,” Provo Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Lynn Schofield...
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
KSLTV
Christmas comes early to South Jordan assisted living facility
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — It seemed like a normal day. Some of the people who live at Carrington Court Assisted Living in South Jordan got back from a trip out Friday, and once they got off the bus and inside, lunch was waiting. “We are treated so well,” Bernadine...
ABC 4
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Avalanche Center warns of increased risk in Salt Lake, Ogden canyons
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials from the Utah Avalanche Center have revised an avalanche warning issued earlier this week. Citing extremely high winds and new snow, the mountains of Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City are now considered at high risk for avalanches. According to Toby Weed from the...
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police locate missing, endangered teen in SLC
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 18-year-old man they say is missing and endangered. Luis Cruz was last seen at 232 E. Baird Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police say he was wearing a short-sleeve gray shirt with gray sweatpants and no shoes.
kjzz.com
1 critical, another stable after double shooting in Payson home
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Two women were hospitalized after a double shooting in Utah County Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department, the incident took place around 500 West Saddlebrook in Payson a short time before 2 p.m. Two women, described as being in...
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
KSLTV
Woman flown to hospital after injuring lower leg while sledding
ALPINE, Utah — A 48-year-old woman was rescued and taken to the hospital Friday after suffering a serious lower leg injury while sledding in Utah County. The incident happened near Horsetail Falls at approximately 2:16 p.m. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the rescue took...
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
KSLTV
Kaysville firefighter out $19,000 after he was sold stolen piece of equipment
LAYTON, Utah — A Kaysville firefighter is down $19,000 after he was sold a stolen skid steer and returned it to its owner. Kacey Adams lives in Layton, Utah, working for the Kaysville Fire Department. He does construction work as a side job to bring in more income to help support his family and has been searching for a skid steer for some time.
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
Utah Department of Transportation to improve lane visibility for drivers with new technology
The paint on Utah’s roads has a reputation for vanishing in stormy weather — a habit that has prompted memes, TikTok posts and tweets. That may soon come to an end, as the Utah Department of Transportation implements new reflective lane markings. Para leer este artículo en español,...
KSLTV
Challenging day for many people flying for Christmas
SALT LAKE CITY — It has been a messy few days of air travel nationwide. Salt Lake City International Airport has seen dozens of cancellations and nearly 200 delays Friday. But many people flying through the city are grateful they’re not stuck somewhere else. The airport has not...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
kslnewsradio.com
Rethink your use of extension cords says Utah Fire Marshal
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State Fire Marshal Ted Black wants you to know an easy way to make your home safer, especially during the holiday season. First and foremost, lighten up on the extension cords. “They were never meant to replace permanent wiring,” Black told KSL NewsRadio, “and shouldn’t be run underneath rugs or walking surfaces.”
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – December 23, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 23, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
Comments / 0