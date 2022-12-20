Read full article on original website
KYTV
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park; 1 arrested
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area. Police arrested a man who possessed the shell. Officers responded on Wednesday to the Lakeside Forest Wildnerness Area near Country Music Boulevard (Highway 76) and Fall Creek Road. Investigators believe the shell...
KTLO
3 Missouri men sentenced for transport of catalytic converters into Mountain Home
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy
Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive. Drayden Kile Denis is wanted for violating a protection order twice. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He’s wanted on arrest warrants for skipping court multiple times. Houston...
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
ksgf.com
21 Injured After Pit Bull Attack At Willard Intermediate School
ksgf.com
Missouri Men Sentenced In Catalytic Converter Theft Ring
SILVER ALERT: 65-year-old Marshfield woman missing
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued for a Marshfield woman less than 24 hours away from severe winter weather. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, of Marshfield, went missing on Dec. 16, around 9:21 a.m., from an Elm Branch Drive home. According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, […]
UPDATE: Jury trial set for 2021 Branson double homicide
UPDATE 12/20/22 — Torres has a jury trial scheduled for 8 a.m. on June 5, 2023. The trial is scheduled to last until June 9 or until completed. Torres also has a criminal setting scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. Original story, published Dec. 30, 2021: BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Police have announced […]
KYTV
Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett. Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation. Investigators say they did collect DNA for...
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County following crash
STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened the eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County around 1 p.m. after a Thursday morning crash. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 40 past the Stotts City exit. The crash blocked both eastbound lanes of traffic. The crash backed up traffic.
Woman found dead after Bella Vista house fire
Firefighters responding to a home fire in Bella Vista found a woman dead early in the morning on December 22.
Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
KTLO
Friday morning fire causes damage to MH residence
A fire Friday morning caused damage to nearly a quarter of a Mountain Home residence. No one was injured in the blaze, and the resident was believed to be out of the house at the time it started. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, 19 personnel responded to...
Missing runaway teen in Rogers
Rogers Police Department has reported a missing 17 year old last seen on Dec. 21, according to a Facebook post.
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri men sentenced for scheming to steal catalytic converters in multi-million dollar operation
KTLO
MHPD asks the public for assistance to help find mail thief
The Mountain Home Police Department (MHPD) is asking for the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for stealing mail. Over the past several weeks, many citizens have reported mail stolen from their mailboxes. MHPD Corporal Mychal Warno spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to ask the public for assistance.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
21 Injured in Freak Pit Bull Attack at This Missouri School
KYTV
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
