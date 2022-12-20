ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
Two former Blue Devils playing for NBA's hottest team

No NBA team has won more games than the Brooklyn Nets since Thanksgiving. The star-studded squad is almost 100 percent healthy and has reeled off wins in 12 of its last 13 outings, thanks partly to the increasingly consistent production of late from two members of the 2010-11 Duke basketball team ...
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Pacers. Our models expect Vincent to play 14.0 minutes against Indiana. Vincent's Friday projection includes 5.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists,...
