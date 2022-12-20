Read full article on original website
Related
House Of The Dragon Fans Make It Clear How Much They Despise Criston Cole
The World of Ice and Fire, expertly crafted by author George R. R. Martin, can make fans feel incredibly strongly about the characters. It feels as if we are on either side of the vanguard. Love or hate them, the characters in "A Song of Ice and Fire" do not inspire indifference.
Spirited Away Fans Are Still Profoundly Moved Decades After Its Release
It is fair to say that Studio Ghibli's "Spirited Away" is very close to the hearts of many children of the '90s and early '00s. The story of Chihiro's (Rumi Hiiragi) adventure in the spirit world, where she meets all kinds of individuals, some of whom are willing to help her and others who put obstacles in her way, is undeniably moving and gripping for more than one reason, although the main one would be that Hayao Miyazaki's narratives have soul to them. Thanks to the director's ability to deeply intertwine the themes of Western consumerism and environmentalism with an enthralling story, not to mention beautiful music and characteristic animation, "Spirited Away" is both heartrending and inspiring.
Why Sam From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
Part of the fun of watching the CBS show "Ghosts" is the colorful ensemble, though the show revolves around a couple named Sam and Jay. When Sam's distant relative passes away and leaves her Woodstone manor to inherit, they think they've struck gold. The chance to move out of their tiny New York City apartment is too good to turn down, and Sam comes up with the great idea of remodeling the estate as a bed and breakfast. Though Jay is initially reluctant, he backs Sam and her dream after she suffers a near-fatal accident.
That '70s Show's Kurtwood Smith Believes Red And Kitty Are A Prime Example Of 'Opposites Attract'
Despite concluding in 2006, folks keep coming back to "That '70s Show" all these years later, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's a funny, breezy watch that does some entertaining things with its period-piece identity. Not to mention, it's brought to life by an ensemble cast that audiences still can't get enough of. In fact, it's this enduring love that has allowed "That '90s Show" to arrive on Netflix and carry on the legacy of its predecessor. In doing so, it'll bring back the bulk of the "That '70s Show" cast.
Wednesday creator explains why Jenna Ortega filmed viral dance scene with Covid following backlash
Wednesday showrunner Miles Millar has explained why Jenna Ortega was allowed to film the viral dance scene while having Covid-19.In the fourth episode of Netflix’s smash-hit Addams Family spin-off series, Wednesday (Ortega) performs a dance to The Cramp’s 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” at her school dance.The clip went viral on TikTok, with many users recreating the dance at home.However, in an interview, Ortega admitted that she’d shot the scene on the first day that she had Covid, commenting that she’d had “body aches” and the team had been giving her medicine between takes “because we were waiting on...
Rick And Morty Made Star Wars Writer Tony Gilroy Nervous About Andor's Aldhani Heist
"Rick and Morty," the irreverent Adult Swim cartoon by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland about a demented scientist and his grandson, might not be the first point of comparison for those who watched "Andor," the "Star Wars" Disney+ series currently ranking near the top of many critics' best of the year lists. But according to "Andor" showrunner Tony Gilroy, there's one "Rick and Morty" episode he felt he had to compete with on his own show.
Shameless' Showrunner Felt It Was Important To Incorporate COVID-19 In The Final Season
The Showtime hit "Shameless" spent 11 seasons following South Side Chicagoan Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and the effects his alcoholism had on those around him, particularly his six children. Macy earned six Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor for playing the difficult yet endearing Frank, and the gritty dramedy sometimes pulled back the curtain on its fictional universe to give a peek into real-world events and how they affected ordinary folks just trying to survive day-to-day.
Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
How Long Does It Take To Write A Modern Family Guy Episode?
"Family Guy" famously makes use of "cutaway gags," to the extent that "South Park" parodied the show's reliance on them in a 2006 episode; the episode even suggests the series' writers are just floating manatees randomly bringing phrases together into a joke. But "Family Guy" also distinguished itself from other...
House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke Pull Back The Curtain On The Auditioning Process
Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke have revealed what it was like auditioning for the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon." The actors respectively portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower in the HBO prequel series, picking up the roles in Season 1, Episode 6 after their characters' younger counterparts were played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey for the first five episodes.
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Thinks The Show Can Make Anyone A Western Fan
"Yellowstone" has risen through the ranks to become one of the most popular shows on television. One merely has to look at the sheer volume of spinoffs being churned out to see that's the case. Both "1883" and "1923" on Paramount+ have commanded sizable audiences, as well. It's enough to make one wonder how "Yellowstone" managed to achieve such a feat, especially given how averse people seem to be to westerns as a genre.
How I Met Your Father Showrunner Addresses The Main Criticism Of The Series
To survive in a brutal landscape of low attention-span viewers, television comedies have to evolve and bring new ideas to the table. When "How I Met Your Mother" launched on CBS in 2005, it was lauded for its distinctive premise and execution, which focused on a father (Josh Radnor) recounting his romantic exploits to his children. With flashbacks, forwards, and a variety of segues, "How I Met Your Mother" told a compelling story in an even more compelling way, making it one of the most celebrated and funniest sitcoms of all time.
Seth MacFarlane's Reason For Choosing To Set Family Guy In Rhode Island
For a cast of characters as colorful as those in the hit adult animated series, "Family Guy," it would take an equally exceptional place to contain such personalities. So when deciding where to set his show, creator Seth MacFarlane's seemingly simple choice left some fans confused. Beginning in 1999, "Family Guy" follows the exploits of the dysfunctional Griffin family and the many strange characters they come across. Over the decades, the show has evolved from being considered a simple "Simpsons" clone to building its own special brand of hard-hitting satire that isn't afraid to push the envelope through its use of edgy humor, cutaway gags, and Broadway-inspired musical numbers. This unique blend has helped the series run strong, despite immense controversy for its touchy subject matter (via CheatSheet), with 21 current seasons and 400 episodes to its name (via IMDb).
How Game Of Thrones Affected Kristofer Hivju's Performance In The Witcher
"Game of Thrones" is known for many things, such as its occasionally frivolous violence, infamous botched ending, and the sense that pretty much anything could happen in a given episode. The program also became recognized for its truly gargantuan cast of characters that seemed to expand with each passing episode. Most individuals have their own motives and desires as they attempt to gain some form of power in Westeros, but not all are so dead-set on inching closer to the Iron Throne. As for Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), he has very different motivations.
Who Plays Nicolas In Emily In Paris Season 3?
Starring Lily Collins in the titular role, "Emily in Paris" is a fun, romantic series that follows the antics of an American woman named Emily Cooper. After moving to Paris to work at a French marketing firm, Emily struggles to adjust to the culture and language barrier. But outside of work, there's love in the air. In Season 1, Emily begins dating Mathieu (Charles Martins), a French businessman — though she can't help but feel attracted to her handsome neighbor and ex-fling, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Season 2 saw Emily start a relationship with a kind-hearted banker named Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), but she still can't shake her feelings for Gabriel. However, Gabriel is still dating Camille (Camille Razat), leaving Emily to sort through her emotions solo.
How All In The Family Inspired Family Guy's Theme Song
Seth MacFarlane hit gold when he decided to leave Hanna-Barbera and spearhead his own series: "Family Guy." Debuting in early 1999, "Family Guy" was far from the juggernaut it is today. Reviews at the time were harsh, with Entertainment Weekly quick to fire shots at MacFarlane, poking fun at his previous employer. "What is laughable is the clunky animation, which makes the static, retrograde stuff pumped out by MacFarlane's old employer, Hanna-Barbera, seem state-of-the-art," wrote critic Ken Tucker in a D review describing the first season.
Here Are The Most Overrated Christmas Movies According To Movie Fans, And I'm Curious If You Agree With Them
These not-so-favorite films landed on their naughty list.
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 - What We Know So Far
For the better part of the past half-decade, Hulu's dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale" has been one of the more celebrated, decorated, and entertaining series on television. It's also one of the more eerily relevant shows around, as its barbed study of a cruel, exploitative society run by a theocratic dictatorship has often hit a little too close to home in the modern political climate.
Looper
15K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0