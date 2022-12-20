ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had “astonishing” results.

PPB said officers arrested 64 people and served 70 warrants.

The operation ended with the recovery of 10 stolen vehicles, three illegal guns and $8,743 worth of merchandise. Police said over 200 blue pills suspected of containing fentanyl were also seized.

Section of I-84 EB closes near Troutdale after 1 killed in crash

The two-day mission targeted shoplifting and other criminal activity at Mall 205 and Gateway Shopping Center. The sting required multiple PPB units, including officers from the East Precinct and the Neighborhood Response Team.

Comments / 39

Gemini Fredericks
3d ago

It's about damn time, although I have to wonder why bothering when there are not enough public defenders to even have the case brought before a judge.

Reply(1)
35
Debra Breech Vilhauer
3d ago

“Astonishing” really? Everyone knows that this has been happening for years…I’m sure that this number is extremely low as compared to what the numbers really are.

Reply
30
Bird Gang
3d ago

Well done PPB! It may be a drop in the ocean but at least it's an effort to provide some semblance of law and order in our community!

Reply(1)
KOIN 6 News

