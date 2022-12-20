A new Chinese and seafood restaurant has opened in Lexington. Check out where

There’s a new spot for seafood and Chinese food along one of the busiest commercial corridors in Lexington.

Friends House Chinese and Seafood recently opened at 100 Old Cherokee Road suite C in the Lexington Place shopping center, just off Highway 378. That shopping center is anchored by a Publix grocery store. Friends House is located between Bellis House of Pizza and Mathnasium.

Friends House is in the space that used to be home to Chen’s Chinese restaurant.

The menu at Friends House has a host of Chinese takeout favorites, including General Tso’s chicken, sweet and sour chicken, lo mein, egg foo young and more. The spot also has a plethora of seafood offerings, including snow crab legs, jumbo shrimp, crawfish, whiting, catfish and more.

Friends House is in a bustling part of Lexington. Traffic count data from the S.C. Department of Transportation shows that nearly 44,000 cars per day pass down that section of Highway 378.