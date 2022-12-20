ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

A new Chinese and seafood restaurant has opened in Lexington. Check out where

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 3 days ago

There’s a new spot for seafood and Chinese food along one of the busiest commercial corridors in Lexington.

Friends House Chinese and Seafood recently opened at 100 Old Cherokee Road suite C in the Lexington Place shopping center, just off Highway 378. That shopping center is anchored by a Publix grocery store. Friends House is located between Bellis House of Pizza and Mathnasium.

Friends House is in the space that used to be home to Chen’s Chinese restaurant.

The menu at Friends House has a host of Chinese takeout favorites, including General Tso’s chicken, sweet and sour chicken, lo mein, egg foo young and more. The spot also has a plethora of seafood offerings, including snow crab legs, jumbo shrimp, crawfish, whiting, catfish and more.

Friends House is in a bustling part of Lexington. Traffic count data from the S.C. Department of Transportation shows that nearly 44,000 cars per day pass down that section of Highway 378.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUe5J_0jp5n7L200
Friends House Chinese and Seafood recently opened at the Lexington Place shopping center in Lexington, near Publix. Photo by Chris Trainor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinapanorama.com

Roy’s Grille opens in new location

Roy’s Grille, originally launched inside a gas station in Lexington, has re-opened in a new location in Irmo. Founded by 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador Chris Williams, Roy’s Grille opened last Thursday at 7971 N Woodrow Street. Hundreds of fans and supporters came out over the weekend to show their support.
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Update: Portion of Main St. reopens after accident involving pedestrian, car

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is asking drivers to stay clear of downtown Lexington at the intersection of Main Street where it meets US-1 at Church Street. Authorities say a portion of the street near the center of the Town of Lexington was shut down for about an hour after a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

KC Humane Society Offering No Fee Adoptions Thru The New Year

The Kershaw County Humane Society says that Santa has sponsored all adoption fees on cats or dogs over four months old, and all cats and dogs that have been in the shelter 30 days or more. This special runs through the end of the year. Warm someones heart this year by adopting a pet at the KC Humane Society, 128 Black River Road in Camden.
CAMDEN, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
13K+
Followers
443
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy