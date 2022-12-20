ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State

(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
BOISE, ID
pistolsfiringblog.com

Auburn, Ole Miss Reportedly in Contact with Spencer Sanders about Transfer

The quarterback transfer market hasn’t been the fastest moving among the position groups, but it sounds as if some SEC squads are zeroing in on former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. Ole Miss and Auburn have apparently been in contact with Sanders about a transfer, according to 247Sports’ Chris...
OXFORD, MS
klkntv.com

Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
LINCOLN, NE
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU’s Transfer Portal Additions Officially Become Cowboys

Wednesday was for the high school and junior college players, but Thursday is for the transfers. Oklahoma State officially announced its seven known transfer commits Thursday. As of writing, the Cowboys’ transfer class ranks 11th nationally, according to On3, which is second best among Big 12 schools, trailing only TCU.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Running Back Dominic Richardson Commits to Baylor

Dominic Richardson is staying in conference. Richardson, Oklahoma State’s starting running back in 2022, announced his commitment to Baylor on Thursday after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. In three seasons with Oklahoma State, Richardson carried the ball 272 times, rushing for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns. The...
STILLWATER, OK
HuskerExtra.com

Husker History Highlights - December 22

What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. The distance: 61 yards. The star: Ricky Simmons. The date: Sept. 18, 1982. The outcome: Huskers 68,...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?

Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back

Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
LINCOLN, NE
KTEN.com

Nebraska comes in late to get Ardmore's Eric Fields

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - You would think that the leading tackler in the state of Oklahoma this season would have power-five schools drooling but that was not exactly the case for Ardmore's Eric Fields. Fields had to be patient in his college search but seemed to find the perfect fit...
ARDMORE, OK
1011now.com

Huskers top Kansas in triple overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team outlasted 20th-ranked Kansas, 85-79 in triple overtime on Wednesday. After missing potential game-winning shots at the end of regulation in the first two OTs, Isabelle Bourne broke a 79-79 tie with :34 seconds left with a 3-pointer in front of Nebraska’s bench. Sam Haiby and Maggie Mendelson added free throws late to seal the win for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
NEBRASKA STATE
intheknow.com

Flight attendant shares one of her favorite underrated cities

TikToker and flight attendant Noelle Cors (@noellecors), who loves having layovers in “low-key cities,” had viewers guess the “random” city she’s super excited to be in. Viewers correctly welcomed her to Omaha, Nebraska. @noellecors. Been waiting for this one #flightattendantlife. ♬ original sound – TheDailyDeparture...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy