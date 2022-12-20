Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO