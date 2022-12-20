Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a program
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh Fleeks
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter storm
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to Huskers
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to Huskers
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Auburn, Ole Miss Reportedly in Contact with Spencer Sanders about Transfer
The quarterback transfer market hasn’t been the fastest moving among the position groups, but it sounds as if some SEC squads are zeroing in on former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders. Ole Miss and Auburn have apparently been in contact with Sanders about a transfer, according to 247Sports’ Chris...
klkntv.com
Nebraska adds offensive tackle Ben Scott from transfer portal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another transfer just two days after 31 new Huskers signed to play for the university. Ben Scott, an offensive tackle who spent four seasons at Arizona State, signed with Nebraska on Friday. The Hawaii native played in 11 games last season for the...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU’s Transfer Portal Additions Officially Become Cowboys
Wednesday was for the high school and junior college players, but Thursday is for the transfers. Oklahoma State officially announced its seven known transfer commits Thursday. As of writing, the Cowboys’ transfer class ranks 11th nationally, according to On3, which is second best among Big 12 schools, trailing only TCU.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Running Back Dominic Richardson Commits to Baylor
Dominic Richardson is staying in conference. Richardson, Oklahoma State’s starting running back in 2022, announced his commitment to Baylor on Thursday after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. In three seasons with Oklahoma State, Richardson carried the ball 272 times, rushing for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns. The...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker History Highlights - December 22
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. The distance: 61 yards. The star: Ricky Simmons. The date: Sept. 18, 1982. The outcome: Huskers 68,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Dec. 23): OSU’s Transfer Portal Class Signs, Breaking Down the Signees
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU’s transfer portal additions made it official yesterday – read about them here. • A couple of former Cowboys found homes in the Power Five yesterday: Dominic Richardson in the Big 12 and Jabbar Muhammad in the Pac12.
Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?
Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Signing Day News Conference Wednesday
STILLWATER — Before hopping on the team plane and heading to Arizona for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl next week, Mike Gundy met with reporters Wednesday at the Stillwater Regional Airport to discuss his signing class. Oklahoma State, as of writing, added 17 players to its ranks on the opening...
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back
Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
Corn Nation
Transfer BOOM! Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has Committed to Nebraska.
This is a big get as Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has committed to transfer to Nebraska. The defensive tackle was one of the most sought after prospects in the country coming out of high school. He was once committed to Georgia and ended up signing with Texas A&M. He...
KTEN.com
Nebraska comes in late to get Ardmore's Eric Fields
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - You would think that the leading tackler in the state of Oklahoma this season would have power-five schools drooling but that was not exactly the case for Ardmore's Eric Fields. Fields had to be patient in his college search but seemed to find the perfect fit...
Kearney Hub
'We're coming in now': Nebraska staff locked in on in-state talent in 2023 and beyond
Ed Foley has been settling in at Nebraska. He’s recruited around Omaha and gotten to know Lincoln. The new Huskers special teams coordinator said his priorities have been, in order: Find the best talent, then find the best restaurants. “I’m not going to come here and go recruiting and...
Look: Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Ohio State's Recruiting Misses
Intense scrutiny is par for the course with D1 football coaches, and Ohio State leader Ryan Day is getting criticized today for his program's recruiting shortcomings. While bearing a formidable 2022 record on paper, the Buckeyes haven't reached expectations the last couple of years. ...
1011now.com
Huskers top Kansas in triple overtime
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team outlasted 20th-ranked Kansas, 85-79 in triple overtime on Wednesday. After missing potential game-winning shots at the end of regulation in the first two OTs, Isabelle Bourne broke a 79-79 tie with :34 seconds left with a 3-pointer in front of Nebraska’s bench. Sam Haiby and Maggie Mendelson added free throws late to seal the win for the Huskers.
Injuries could again loom large in Butler-Creighton
When Creighton coach Gregg McDermott and Butler boss Thad Matta make small talk before Thursday’s Big East clash in Omaha,
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Speedway announces new Director of Competition and Promoter
BEATRICE - The Gage County Ag society has named a new eye in the sky at the Beatrice Speedway. Tommy Denton, who has a long line of racing history in his lifetime, will take over the role of Director of Competition and Promoter starting January 1st of the new year.
intheknow.com
Flight attendant shares one of her favorite underrated cities
TikToker and flight attendant Noelle Cors (@noellecors), who loves having layovers in “low-key cities,” had viewers guess the “random” city she’s super excited to be in. Viewers correctly welcomed her to Omaha, Nebraska. @noellecors. Been waiting for this one #flightattendantlife. ♬ original sound – TheDailyDeparture...
