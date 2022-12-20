ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Freedom Fighter Mutulu Shakur Released From Prison After 37 Years

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2d2g_0jp5mGIx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruv5k_0jp5mGIx00

Source: Courtesy of Pinterest / pinterest

Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of Tupac Shakur, has been released on parole after spending over 30 years in prison, according to NBC News.

The U.S. Parole Commission granted Shakur’s request for parole in October due to his ongoing battle with cancer. Officials  said that the 72-year-old’s health has “significantly deteriorated” since he was diagnosed with the disease, rendering him “infirm of mind and body” and “no longer physically capable of committing any federal, state or local crime,” according to the report.

Shakur is battling with stage-3 multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer that can drastically impact the bones and kidneys. Currently, the activist is being held at a federal medical center in Lexington, Kentucky, a facility that tends to incarcerated people who require around the clock care.

“There are a lot of tears of joy,” Jomo Muhammad, an organizer with the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, who has been working to free Shakur, told the outlet of his reaction to the news.

“There’s still disbelief because we were steadying ourselves for another denial. Now folks are excited about being able to reunite Mutulu with his family. We were crying together. It’s a long time overdue.”

Why was Mutulu Shakur in prison?

Shakur has been behind bars since 1988 for his involvement in a string of armed robberies that occurred in New York and Connecticut between 1976 and 1981. The former Black Liberation Army member lead a group of revolutionaries as they carried out the elaborate heist but one robbery later ended in tragedy. On Oct. 20, 1981, several members of the group stole around $1.6 million from a Brinks armored truck, fatally shooting three people in the process , according to The New York Post.

Although Shakur was present during the heist, he has vehemently denied his involvement in shooting the robbery victims. Evidence has also failed to show that Shakur was responsible for the killings. Supporters of Shakur have maintained his innocence, arguing that he is a “political prisoner” due to his activism. At the time of the incident, he was a prominent acupuncturist helping to address rampant drug addiction among young Black people. He was also the co-founder of the Republic of New Afrika movement and participated in several U.N. presentations helping to combat discrimination against Black communities.

RELATED CONTENT : Veteran’s Day Is For Mutulu Shakur, Too: A Soldier For Black Liberation

The fight for Mutulu Shakur is far from over

Throughout his 37-year-long prison sentence, Shakur has been denied parole three times, twice in 2016 and once in April of 2022. Organizers have pushed for Shakur’s release hoping that authorities will allow him to spend his final days with his family due to his condition. Sources say he has lost a drastic amount of weight and relies on IV feeding tubes. Medical officials believe that Shakur may have less than six months to live.

After his release, authorities will continue to monitor Shakur for up to four months. While excited, Muhammad cautioned that the fight for the prominent activist’s freedom is far from over.

“He was not exonerated. He was given medical parole, which means he could still be snatched back from us,” Muhammad clarified. “His release doesn’t end his cancer. We’re preparing for him to come home, and we have to figure out transportation because his condition has deteriorated so much that he can’t fly commercial. He’s been able to make it longer than what the doctors have given him, but he still has cancer and he’s still dying,” he added.

RELATED CONTENT: The Women of ‘Black August’: Black Dreams, Black Love And Black Freedom Through The Eyes Of Assata Shakur

Comments / 7

Related
Distractify

Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison

For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Tupac Shakur's Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Released from Prison After 37 Years Due to Health Issues

Tupac Shakur's stepfather Mutulu Shakur has been released on parole after spending nearly 37 years in prison, according to records from the Bureau of Prisons. The U.S. Parole Commission granted his request for parole in October — after denying two prior requests in 2016 and in April — in order for Shakur, who has cancer, to spend his remaining days with family.
KENTUCKY STATE
Oxygen

Tupac Shakur's Stepdad Released From Prison After Serving Nearly 40 Years For Deadly 1981 Brinks Armored Truck Heist

Mutulu Shakur had been serving a 60-year sentence for his role in a 1981 heist of a Brinks armored car that left one security guard and two police officers dead. Rapper Tupac Shakur’s stepfather, who has been serving time behind bars for nearly four decades for a 1981 armored truck heist that left three dead, was released from federal prison on Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape

A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Popculture

Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case

Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS San Francisco

Aryan Brotherhood gang members charged in California prison murders

SACRAMENTO  — A federal grand jury has added murder counts to a list of previously filed racketeering charges against five inmate members of the California Aryan Brotherhood for four state prison yard slayings from 2011 to 2018. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert  said all five men -- Ronald Yandell, 58; William Sylvester, 53; Brant Daniel, 46; Pat Brady, 50; and Jason Corbett, 49 -- could be sentenced to death in federal prison if convicted of the charges."This superseding indictment strikes at the heart of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang with five defendants now facing murder charges that carry with them the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road

The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
MARYLAND STATE
BET

Brooklyn Pastor Lamor Whitehead Speaks Out After His Arrest For Fraud

Lamor Whitehead is back in the news. The flashy Brooklyn pastor, who was arrested on federal financial fraud charges on Dec. 19, is now speaking out. On a Tuesday (Dec. 20) Instagram Live, Whitehead, with portraits of himself in the background, insisted that he was innocent. “Just because you are arrested doesn’t make you guilty. We live in America, and you are innocent until proven guilty,” Whitehead said.
BROOKLYN, NY
RadarOnline

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Accused Of Breaching Deal With Songwriter Over Unpaid Royalties

A musician who worked with Nipsey Hussle said the late rapper’s brother Sam has “not fully honored” his promise to pay her money owed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, songwriter Tasleema Yasin has demanded Nipsey’s probate case not be closed. Nipsey was fatally shot while outside his Los Angeles store on March 31, 2019. In July, a man named Eric Holder was found guilty of the murder. He is set to be sentenced in the next couple of months. Following Nipsey’s death, his brother Sam Asghedom became administrator of the late rapper’s estate. He was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy