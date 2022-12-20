Read full article on original website
Buy 5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for the New Year
With the turbulent 2022 coming to an end, it’s time for investors to re-assess their portfolio and investment strategy for the New Year. While recent economic data point to the effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.
3 Electronics Stocks to Buy From a Prospering Industry
FLEX - Free Report) , Sigma Lithium (. BELFB - Free Report) . Continuing investments in data-center, high-performance computing and 5G end markets are the key catalysts. Fab (foundry) expansion in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan and China, as well as higher spending on memory equipment, is expected to drive growth in 2022 and beyond.
5 Discounted PEG Stocks Ideal for GARP Investors
In the equity market, investments need to be prudently hedged to overcome uncertainties and limit losses related to external shocks. A question that arises often is whether one should resort to a value strategy that seeks discounted stocks or opt for growth investing in times of extreme market instability. The...
Why This 1 Business Services Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service makes this easier. It features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All of these can help you quickly identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
3 Hot Stocks Going Into the Holiday Weekend
CALM - Free Report) , Axonics Modulation Technologies (. AXNX - Free Report) , and A-Mark Precious Metals (. AMRK - Free Report) – have all drifted higher over the last week and outperformed the general market, as we can see in the chart below. In addition, all three...
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
3 Tech Stocks With Favorable Growth Outlooks
ADBE - Free Report) , Broadcom (. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks in 2022, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. Let’s take a closer look at each one. Adobe. Adobe is one of the biggest software companies in the world,...
Is Trending Stock PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) a Buy Now?
PBF Energy (. PBF - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this refiner have returned -27.4%,...
Buy 5 High ROE Stocks as Solid GDP Data Fuels Rate Hike Fears
The U.S. equity markets continued their December selloff after a brief respite as higher-than-expected GDP data signaled an improving economy that fueled speculations of more interest rate hikes around the corner. The latest Commerce Department reading indicated that GDP grew at an annual pace of 3.2% between July and September, compared with broad-based expectations of a 2.9% increase. In addition, the consumer confidence index registered a reading of 108.3 in December – the highest since April 2022 and significantly up from 101.4 recorded in November. The labor market also remained strong, with unemployment claims remaining relatively unchanged in the weekly Labor Department report.
Here's Why Everbridge (EVBG) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
EVBG - Free Report) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 8.8% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Aaron's (AAN) Stock?
AAN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $5.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
As Rate Hike Fears Deepen, Here're 5 Bank Stocks to Buy for 2023
A couple of fresh economic reports raised worries about the Federal Reserve’s continued monetary tightening measures. Despite rampant inflation, the U.S. economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3.2% in the third quarter, more than an earlier estimate of 2.9%. The growth in the economy’s output in goods and...
Should Value Investors Buy AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Live Nation (LYV) Stock Dips 41% YTD: Can It Revive in 2023?
LYV - Free Report) struggled to perform well in 2022. Year to date, the stock has declined 41.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 37%. However, the company’s shares in 2023 might take a U-turn, as demand for concerts is likely to be robust in 2023. This Zacks...
Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
ENPH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
TLRY - Free Report) closed at $2.79, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.93% over...
Why GoDaddy (GDDY) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 23rd
CI Financial (. CIXX - Free Report) : This Toronto, Canada-based company which offer asset management and wealth management advisory services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days. CI Financial Corp. Price...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Synopsys (SNPS) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
