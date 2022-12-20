Read full article on original website
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
newscenter1.tv
Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
newscenter1.tv
“The right thing to do this time of year”: People help get others out of blizzard conditions that closed parts of I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Blizzard conditions in South Dakota closed large sections of I-90 with reports of blowing wind and zero visibility. The interstate closure extended to the Minnesota state line, at 7 p.m. CST, Thursday, but a few people were able to make it back to Rapid City from Wall, SD with a few convoys through the day.
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
amazingmadison.com
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
kotatv.com
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
KELOLAND TV
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
kotatv.com
Extreme cold continues today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we won’t see any additional snowfall today, blowing snow and local ground blizzard conditions will continue to be a problem as gusty northwest winds continue. These winds will also create dangerously low wind chills of -35 to -55 today. Limit outdoor time today and don’t travel unless necessary!
kotatv.com
Rapid City church opens doors to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
newscenter1.tv
Snow Squall Warning prompts “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Snow Squall Warning issued for Pennington and Meade Counties has contributed to a “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder on I-90. Snow squalls cause rapid drops in visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Even after the squalls end, snow and wind continue through the day, which will lead to blowing snow and ground blizzard conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
kotatv.com
Two weeks in a row the area has come to a standstill, and first responders are still helping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the interstate is closed from exit 67 at Box Elder to Chamberlain. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the storm came fast and furious, leaving people stranded on the road between Wall and Rapid City. One...
newscenter1.tv
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
kotatv.com
Last-minute gift purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People are seizing the opportunity at Uptown Rapid to get their last-minute holiday shopping in, and the general manager of the mall says they’re expecting another successful season. After a Christmas plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rapid City’s only mall saw business...
KELOLAND TV
Hot Springs gets OK for state loan on high-tech sidewalk
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The city government of Hot Springs will get more help from the South Dakota Department of Transportation to cover some of the costs for renovating its public image. The state Transportation Commission made the decision Wednesday to approve the city’s request for a $1,967,000 loan....
newscenter1.tv
VIDEO: RCPD make arrest near Walmart on Lacrosse Street after shots were fired out of a car
UPDATE (8:21 p.m.): RCPD has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jared King, who has been placed under arrest for Possession of a Loaded Firearm Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence and other firearms-related charges. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department has reported that an arrest was made on...
kotatv.com
Spreading holiday cheer one bear at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On December 10, the Wichita Thunder defeated the Rapid City Rush hockey team 4 to 1. But that didn’t stop the crowd from celebrating that one goal. During the annual teddy bear toss the crowd threw hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice in celebration.
