Custer, SD

KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90

PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday

Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
WATERTOWN, SD
kotatv.com

Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

Extreme cold continues today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we won’t see any additional snowfall today, blowing snow and local ground blizzard conditions will continue to be a problem as gusty northwest winds continue. These winds will also create dangerously low wind chills of -35 to -55 today. Limit outdoor time today and don’t travel unless necessary!
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City church opens doors to those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Snow Squall Warning prompts “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Snow Squall Warning issued for Pennington and Meade Counties has contributed to a “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder on I-90. Snow squalls cause rapid drops in visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Even after the squalls end, snow and wind continue through the day, which will lead to blowing snow and ground blizzard conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Last-minute gift purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People are seizing the opportunity at Uptown Rapid to get their last-minute holiday shopping in, and the general manager of the mall says they’re expecting another successful season. After a Christmas plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rapid City’s only mall saw business...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hot Springs gets OK for state loan on high-tech sidewalk

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The city government of Hot Springs will get more help from the South Dakota Department of Transportation to cover some of the costs for renovating its public image. The state Transportation Commission made the decision Wednesday to approve the city’s request for a $1,967,000 loan....
HOT SPRINGS, SD
kotatv.com

Spreading holiday cheer one bear at a time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On December 10, the Wichita Thunder defeated the Rapid City Rush hockey team 4 to 1. But that didn’t stop the crowd from celebrating that one goal. During the annual teddy bear toss the crowd threw hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice in celebration.
RAPID CITY, SD

