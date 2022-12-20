Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History
If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
yoursportsedge.com
Bumphus Hits for 25, Caldwell Tops HCA in Hoops Classic
The Caldwell County Tigers have won back-to-back games for the first time this season after turning back Heritage Christian Academy 63-50 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton. The Tigers (3-8) never trailed, opening the game with a 7-2 run and going up by as much as 13...
yoursportsedge.com
Bagwell’s 32 Points Push Lady Colonels Past Lyon
Christian County rode a hot start — and 32 points from Anaysia Bagwell — to victory in the opening game of the 2022 West Kentucky Hoops Classic. The Lady Colonels built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, then held off a late Lyon County charge to leave Princeton with a 58-52 win Thursday afternoon.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Tames Trigg for Tourney Title
The Todd County Central Rebels head into Christmas on a bit of a roll, winners of three straight games. The Trigg County Wildcats? Not so much. The Rebels beat the Wildcats 74-47 in Tuesday’s championship game of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic – their second win over Trigg in four days.
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Trip Feet to Cap Adidas Shootout
After losses in each of their first two games in the Adidas Shootout at Riverdale, TN, the Christian County Colonels ended their stay south of the border with a 61-53 victory over The Webb School Feet on Wednesday. Christian County led by five after the first quarter, and JaSean Riley...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell County 63 Heritage Christian 50
Caldwell County built a 10-point halftime lead and went on to post a 63-50 win over Heritage Christian Academy of Hopkinsville on Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton. Check out some of the action through the YSE lens. Tigers and Warriors.
yoursportsedge.com
Pinson Valley Outlasts Sandy Creek in 2OT at Hoops Classic (w/PHOTOS)
Sandy Creek (Georgia) rallied from 14 points down to force overtime, but Pinson Valley (Alabama) ultimately kept its record spotless on the season. It took two extra periods, but the Pinson Valley Indians are 13-0 after turning back the Sandy Creek Patriots 76-75 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton.
yoursportsedge.com
Owensboro ‘Bedevils’ Blazers in Second Half for 71-61 Win
After having to battle the UHA Blazers tooth and nail for two and a half quarters, the Owensboro Red Devils were able to find some breathing room late in the third quarter. That turned out to be the difference as Owensboro was able to claim a 71-61 win over University Heights in the 5th-place game of the First United Bank Holiday Classic at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
yoursportsedge.com
Eaves Flirts With 40 as Maroons Hold Off Hoptown
Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Marcus Eaves was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, including 14 makes in the fourth quarter, to help the Maroons hold off Hopkinsville 63-58 on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic. The Maroons earned their sixth win in a row to improve to 9-1 ahead...
247Sports
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari, players discuss bounceback performance against Florida A&M
Kentucky was able to bounce back from a loss to UCLA with an 88-68 win over Florida A&M. John Calipari's team was led by 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from Cason Wallace, as the freshman knocked down 5-of-6 3-pointers and added nine assists. “I think I came to the game...
Look: John Calipari Has A Message For Kentucky's Fan Base
Kentucky hasn't dominated the way John Calipari's teams often have over his coaching tenure. The Wildcats improved to 8-3 with a 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night. Yet the Rattlers, who are 0-8 on the road this season, narrowed the deficit to as little as seven points at Rupp Arena during the second half.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Bagwell on Bagging Buckets and Her Santa Wish List
Christian County freshman scored 32 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a win over Lyon County Thursday at the West Kentucky Hoops Classic. She talked about the adjustment to playing an early game as well as her offensive explosion and what’s on her Christmas wish list in this YSE interview.
WLKY.com
PRP's Jakob Dixon signs with Kentucky football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pleasure Ridge Park High School's Jakob Dixon officially signed with the University of Kentucky football program on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Dixon, a PRP wide receiver this past season, signed with the Wildcats as a tight end. "It's going to be...
SIGNED: Kentucky edge rusher inks with WVU Football
Oryend Fisher, EDGE, Georgetown (KY) Great Crossing. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8706-rating as the No. 77 edge rusher. Why he chose West Virginia: "I definitely feel that. It's that they're always on you. Like some other coaches ask you about just football stuff. They ask you other stuff other than football. So it seems like they want to get you to know you more as a person too like they're very interested in you.”
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm, UofL sign 12 prep players, add five transfers to 2023 class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- First-year Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm, who was hired Dec. 8, signed 12 high school athletes and five Power 5 transfers to the Cardinals' highly-ranked 2023 class Wednesday on the first day of the national signing day period. The transfers were wide receivers Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee),...
kentuckytoday.com
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
wdrb.com
$1 million Mega Million ticket sold in Louisville on Tuesday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing is worth $1 million. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 3-4-33-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 17. The ticket sold in Louisville matches all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket wins the game's second prize of $1 million.
