yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History
If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
yoursportsedge.com
Bumphus Hits for 25, Caldwell Tops HCA in Hoops Classic
The Caldwell County Tigers have won back-to-back games for the first time this season after turning back Heritage Christian Academy 63-50 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton. The Tigers (3-8) never trailed, opening the game with a 7-2 run and going up by as much as 13...
yoursportsedge.com
Bagwell’s 32 Points Push Lady Colonels Past Lyon
Christian County rode a hot start — and 32 points from Anaysia Bagwell — to victory in the opening game of the 2022 West Kentucky Hoops Classic. The Lady Colonels built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, then held off a late Lyon County charge to leave Princeton with a 58-52 win Thursday afternoon.
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Trip Feet to Cap Adidas Shootout
After losses in each of their first two games in the Adidas Shootout at Riverdale, TN, the Christian County Colonels ended their stay south of the border with a 61-53 victory over The Webb School Feet on Wednesday. Christian County led by five after the first quarter, and JaSean Riley...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell County 63 Heritage Christian 50
Caldwell County built a 10-point halftime lead and went on to post a 63-50 win over Heritage Christian Academy of Hopkinsville on Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton. Check out some of the action through the YSE lens. Tigers and Warriors.
yoursportsedge.com
Pinson Valley Outlasts Sandy Creek in 2OT at Hoops Classic (w/PHOTOS)
Sandy Creek (Georgia) rallied from 14 points down to force overtime, but Pinson Valley (Alabama) ultimately kept its record spotless on the season. It took two extra periods, but the Pinson Valley Indians are 13-0 after turning back the Sandy Creek Patriots 76-75 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton.
yoursportsedge.com
Eaves Flirts With 40 as Maroons Hold Off Hoptown
Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Marcus Eaves was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, including 14 makes in the fourth quarter, to help the Maroons hold off Hopkinsville 63-58 on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic. The Maroons earned their sixth win in a row to improve to 9-1 ahead...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Bagwell on Bagging Buckets and Her Santa Wish List
Christian County freshman scored 32 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a win over Lyon County Thursday at the West Kentucky Hoops Classic. She talked about the adjustment to playing an early game as well as her offensive explosion and what’s on her Christmas wish list in this YSE interview.
kentuckytoday.com
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
radionwtn.com
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
wkyufm.org
Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors
A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
city-countyobserver.com
NWS PADUCAH ISSUES WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 2:36PM EST until December 23 at 1:00AM EST by NWS Paducah. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT. THE WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier
A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
whvoradio.com
Weather Service Gives Update Ahead Of Thursday Weather Event
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday afternoon to midnight and a wind chill warning from Thursday night at 6 to noon Friday. Chris Noles, the lead forecaster at the Paducah weather office, said temperatures Thursday could begin in the mid-40s and drop to zero by midnight.
whopam.com
Five injured in I-24 accident
Five people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on I-24 in Christian County. It happened about 9:15 a.m. near the 75 mile-marker on the Eastbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says four people were taken by ambulance to Tennova Health and one was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
wkms.org
In west Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of...
whopam.com
Two injured as home destroyed by fire
Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a North Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Chief Tim Terrell says the structure on Grapevine Road near Atkinson Schoolhouse Road was fully engulfed when the first crews arrived. Two people were able to get out and went by private vehicle...
