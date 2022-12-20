MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold to most of the country. A major electricity grid operator that serves 65 million people across the eastern U.S. says power plants are having difficulty operating in the frigid weather and has asked residents to refrain from unnecessary use of electricity. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide - asking residents in 13 states to set thermostats lower than usual, to postpone use of major appliances like stoves and dishwashers and to turn off lights. Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back. “We may be calling for rolling blackouts. The cause is, one increased demand across the PJM system. And two, the lack of ability for some power plants to operate in this extreme weather,” said Susan Buehler, spokesperson for the utility. PJM territory covers all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

