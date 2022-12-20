ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Leader Telegram

Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — After fleeing violence in their Guatemalan town, but with their way to relatives in California blocked by continuing U.S. asylum restrictions, a family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border. The evening service in the Buen Samaritano shelter’s small Methodist church, which doubles as cafeteria, didn’t quite compare with the weekslong Christmas celebrations they had loved in Nueva Concepcion. Those included fireworks, tamales made with freshly slaughtered pig and shared door-to-door...
EL PASO, TX
The Center Square

Miami Sector Border Patrol reported 500% increase in apprehensions in fiscal 2022

(The Center Square) – Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector have reported a 500% increase in apprehensions in fiscal year 2022. From Sept. 1, 2021, to Oct. 31, 2022, agents apprehended 2,350 foreign nationals attempting to illegally enter Florida by sea. The majority were Cubans. They also interdicted 131 maritime smuggling events, a 330% increase from fuiscal 2921, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said. ...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold to most of the country. A major electricity grid operator that serves 65 million people across the eastern U.S. says power plants are having difficulty operating in the frigid weather and has asked residents to refrain from unnecessary use of electricity. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide - asking residents in 13 states to set thermostats lower than usual, to postpone use of major appliances like stoves and dishwashers and to turn off lights. Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back. “We may be calling for rolling blackouts. The cause is, one increased demand across the PJM system. And two, the lack of ability for some power plants to operate in this extreme weather,” said Susan Buehler, spokesperson for the utility. PJM territory covers all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

