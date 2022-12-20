ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Intoxication a possible factor in deadly West Side accident

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a major crash on the West Side at North General McMullen and West Commerce. Police tell us there were four passengers in a car that smashed into a telephone pole. There were two children and two adults in the car, but police could not say who the deceased was. All passengers were taken to the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police looking for suspect responsible of robbing 57-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the public's help finding the suspect responsible for the robbery of a 57-year-old woman on San Antonio's Westside. On December 4, 2022, around 9:55 a.m. a suspect allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Walmart located at 9526 W. Military Drive. The suspect arrived and fled from the location in a dark-colored sedan.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Investigation underway following west-side house fire

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man takes Uber after argument at bar, both driver and victim shot

SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after following an Uber and shooting at both the driver and a man he argued with at a local bar. On December 10, the 26-year-old victim overheard Candido Salazar III, 22, being disrespectful to a security guard at a local bar called "Bombshells" on San Antonio's West Side. He confronted Salazar and his friends about how they were acting and started an argument. The group was separated by security and the victim's Uber driver arrived and was escorted out. Salazar then drove up to the Uber driver's car and asked where they were going and the Uber driver declined to answer. Salazar left the bar shortly after that.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Seven chickens die in Northeast Side fire, property 'total loss'

SAN ANTONIO - Seven chickens died in a fire on the Northeast Side Wednesday night, according to police. It happened along Briarcrest near Bulverde Road around 11:30 p.m. Fire officials believe the fire began in a chicken coop from an overheated "brooder light" which is used to keep the chickens warm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man. Malik Johnson was last seen at the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road at around 12 p.m. on Thursday. He is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and orange shirts and red slippers. He was not wearing a shirt.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 opening back up

SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Memorial service honors 165 homeless who died this year in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - While the homeless population in San Antonio has remained stable in recent years, the need for support services skyrockets when temperatures plummet. Tonight is a particularly sad occasion for everyone involved in the homeless community. As the city hosts the 16th annual Homeless Persons Memorial at 7...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Greyhound bus lines offering free tickets for runaway youth

SAN ANTONIO - The Greyhound Bus lines are once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season. Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless persons, and youth reunite with their families for 35 years. The 'Homefree' program offers a free bus ticket home and service communities nationwide. Since...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Stay indoors as temperatures will feel like 16 degrees

SAN ANTONIO - We are 2 days away from Christmas! It will feel like the mid-20s this afternoon. Only 2 hours above freezing today. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. The afternoon will be sunny but it will feel like the mid-20s this afternoon. Not a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

