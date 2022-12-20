Read full article on original website
Police say driver was intoxicated after 8-year-old girl died in deadly wreck
SAN ANTONIO - An 8-year-old girl was killed in a deadly crash on the city’s west side that sent five people to the hospital, Thursday. Police say the driver is now facing charges of intoxication manslaughter. The little girl who was in the back seat of a blue Dodge...
Police ask for public's help finding driver who struck 16-year-old in hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities in San Antonio are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who they said struck a 16-year-old girl back in November. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened November 14 near Martin Luther King Drive and South Walters Street on the Eastside. The teen was...
Deadly West Side shooting caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO - Surveillance video captured a deadly West Side shooting Thursday just before noon. The shooting happened on the 2400-block of Southwest Loop 410. When police arrived, they found a man killed by multiple gunshots. A woman was also on scene with a gunshot wound to her hand. The...
Intoxication a possible factor in deadly West Side accident
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a major crash on the West Side at North General McMullen and West Commerce. Police tell us there were four passengers in a car that smashed into a telephone pole. There were two children and two adults in the car, but police could not say who the deceased was. All passengers were taken to the hospital.
Police looking for suspect responsible of robbing 57-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the public's help finding the suspect responsible for the robbery of a 57-year-old woman on San Antonio's Westside. On December 4, 2022, around 9:55 a.m. a suspect allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint at a Walmart located at 9526 W. Military Drive. The suspect arrived and fled from the location in a dark-colored sedan.
Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
Investigation underway following west-side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after firefighters battled a house fire on the west side. It happened on Lee Hall St., near Loop 410 around 1:30 a.m. Fire officials say it's unclear how the fire started, but say it caused moderate damage to the front of the house.
Crime Stoppers need your help finding murder suspect of innocent bystander
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is still looking for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 52-year-old Alma Saenz. The murder occurred on December 15, 2011, when two men were arguing in the 200 block of Cox Avenue. The argument led to gunfire and Alma Saenz, who was an innocent bystander, was shot by a stray bullet. The suspects fled on scene and are still on the loose today.
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
Man takes Uber after argument at bar, both driver and victim shot
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after following an Uber and shooting at both the driver and a man he argued with at a local bar. On December 10, the 26-year-old victim overheard Candido Salazar III, 22, being disrespectful to a security guard at a local bar called "Bombshells" on San Antonio's West Side. He confronted Salazar and his friends about how they were acting and started an argument. The group was separated by security and the victim's Uber driver arrived and was escorted out. Salazar then drove up to the Uber driver's car and asked where they were going and the Uber driver declined to answer. Salazar left the bar shortly after that.
Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish fire after reports of two people still inside
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire after reports that two people were still inside a West side home. Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at the 1300 block of Rivas Street at around 7 p.m. Fire crews say that they received reports that there...
Seven chickens die in Northeast Side fire, property 'total loss'
SAN ANTONIO - Seven chickens died in a fire on the Northeast Side Wednesday night, according to police. It happened along Briarcrest near Bulverde Road around 11:30 p.m. Fire officials believe the fire began in a chicken coop from an overheated "brooder light" which is used to keep the chickens warm.
CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man. Malik Johnson was last seen at the 7400 block of Kitty Hawk Road at around 12 p.m. on Thursday. He is 5’10” and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and orange shirts and red slippers. He was not wearing a shirt.
Fugitive Crips gang member captured here in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Two of Texas' ten most wanted fugitives are back in custody. One right here in San Antonio. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force here in San Antonio have captured 37-year-old Izeal Sullivan, who they say is affiliated with the Crips. He was wanted for more than a year on a parole violation, following stretches in prison for burglary and firearm charges dating back to 2008.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 410 opening back up
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic has come to a stop at the intersection of U.S Hwy 90 and SW Loop 410 and Marbach. Officials are advising to stay away from the area. Delays are expected.
Downtown H-E-B loses power overnight causing 'refrigeration difficulties'
SAN ANTONIO – Thursday night's heavy wind and freezing cold both hurt and helped a downtown H-E-B. The H-E-B market on South Flores Street lost power from the wind, which meant frozen food and other cold items could spoil. The shelves are pretty bare inside with signs notifying customers...
Memorial service honors 165 homeless who died this year in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - While the homeless population in San Antonio has remained stable in recent years, the need for support services skyrockets when temperatures plummet. Tonight is a particularly sad occasion for everyone involved in the homeless community. As the city hosts the 16th annual Homeless Persons Memorial at 7...
Greyhound bus lines offering free tickets for runaway youth
SAN ANTONIO - The Greyhound Bus lines are once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season. Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless persons, and youth reunite with their families for 35 years. The 'Homefree' program offers a free bus ticket home and service communities nationwide. Since...
Warming centers (and free rides on VIA) available in San Antonio during freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio and Bexar County will be opening up warming centers for those that need a place to escape the cold. Beginning Thursday at 3 p.m., the centers can be used as a short-term emergency shelter for anyone needing to keep warm. Pets are also welcome to the centers and kennels are provided in a separate area.
Stay indoors as temperatures will feel like 16 degrees
SAN ANTONIO - We are 2 days away from Christmas! It will feel like the mid-20s this afternoon. Only 2 hours above freezing today. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. AFTERNOON/TONIGHT/OVERNIGHT. The afternoon will be sunny but it will feel like the mid-20s this afternoon. Not a...
