Here’s how many guns got exchanged for gift cards in Boston

By Heather Alterisio
 3 days ago

"A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved."

Some of the guns collected via the recent Boston Police Department "buyback" program. Boston Police Department

Boston police collected 35 firearms from the community Saturday via its 2022 Boston Gun Buyback, Gun for Gift Card Program.

The program offers $100 gift cards in exchange for guns from community members in an effort to “help make our communities safer.”

Under a frequently asked questions section on its website, the department notes that all guns are accepted through this program, anonymously and no questions asked.

Any guns that are turned in are sent to the department’s firearm analysis unit, which will test to determine whether the gun has been involved in any criminal activity. If the test comes back positive, the firearm will be kept as evidence, and an investigation will follow, the department noted. Otherwise, the gun will be destroyed.

“If the protocol is followed, the person dropping off the firearm will not be prosecuted for unlawful possession of that specific firearm,” the agency said on its website. “Amnesty will not be given for any other crime committed with that firearm or for any other crime committed while in possession of that firearm. If protocol is not followed, or if the Boston Police determine you are not participating in the buyback, the Boston Police may effectuate an arrest for illegal possession.”

Boston Police Department touts this program as a way to keep guns off the streets.

Under a Facebook post by the department sharing the latest results of the gun buyback program, many social media users questioned whether there is any data to prove that such programs contribute to a reduction in gun violence.

On its website, the department said that “Currently, there are no reliable statistics regarding a gun buyback’s direct effect on gun violence. That said, we do know that if a gun is turned in, it will not be used in a future crime.

“The buyback program is one part of a larger anti-gun strategy and opportunity to mobilize our community in joint efforts against gun violence,” the department noted. “This program demonstrates Boston’s ‘Call to Action’ for safer city streets. A gun buyback embraces the philosophy that one fewer gun on the street is potentially many lives saved.”

The most recent event had six drop-off locations – two in Dorchester, one in Roslindale, one in East Boston, one in South Boston, and one in the South End.

“We thank the community for working with us to take guns off the streets,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We encourage the public to reach out to us regarding any firearm-related information and concerns.”

To learn more about the Gun for Gift Card Program, visit bpdnews.com/bgb.

Comments / 15

biden sucks
2d ago

100$ gift card for a gun is a ripoff go to the gangster next door he will give you 150$

Reply(1)
6
 

Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston

Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week. Card skimming devices are often...
BOSTON, MA
11 nabbed in major South Coast drug raid

Law enforcement officials confiscated approximately 450 grams of fentanyl, 550 grams of cocaine, three handguns, three high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and approximately $26,000 in drug proceeds. Eleven people accused of being part of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization have been arrested as part of a long-term investigation by Attorney General...
BROCKTON, MA
Woman arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing

Skilar Morris of Roxbury is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife). A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman in Dorchester Wednesday evening, according to the Boston Police Department. Shortly after 5 p.m., Boston police responded to a report of a fight...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Woman arraigned in stabbing of pregnant woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was arraigned on criminal assault charges in connection with a fight at a gas station in Dorchester on Wednesday that left a pregnant woman hospitalized with stab wounds, officials said. Officers responding to a reported fight at a gas station on Geneva Avenue determined the...
BOSTON, MA
frmedia.org

Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust

A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Salisbury Woman Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend With Poison

SALISBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Salisbury woman was arrested Thursday on charges that she fatally poisoned her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, a compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid. According to the Essex County District Attorney's Office, Judy Church, 64, called police shortly after...
SALISBURY, MA
WCVB

Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
BROCKTON, MA
