Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History
If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
PHOTOS – Christian Lady Colonels 58 Lyon County 52
Christian County’s girls built a double-digit lead early, then held off Lyon County late for a 58-52 victory in the opening game of the 2022 West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton on Thursday. Check out some of the action in this YSE photo gallery. Lady Colonels and Lady Lyons.
Bagwell’s 32 Points Push Lady Colonels Past Lyon
Christian County rode a hot start — and 32 points from Anaysia Bagwell — to victory in the opening game of the 2022 West Kentucky Hoops Classic. The Lady Colonels built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, then held off a late Lyon County charge to leave Princeton with a 58-52 win Thursday afternoon.
VIDEO – Bagwell on Bagging Buckets and Her Santa Wish List
Christian County freshman scored 32 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a win over Lyon County Thursday at the West Kentucky Hoops Classic. She talked about the adjustment to playing an early game as well as her offensive explosion and what’s on her Christmas wish list in this YSE interview.
Bumphus Hits for 25, Caldwell Tops HCA in Hoops Classic
The Caldwell County Tigers have won back-to-back games for the first time this season after turning back Heritage Christian Academy 63-50 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton. The Tigers (3-8) never trailed, opening the game with a 7-2 run and going up by as much as 13...
Pinson Valley Outlasts Sandy Creek in 2OT at Hoops Classic (w/PHOTOS)
Sandy Creek (Georgia) rallied from 14 points down to force overtime, but Pinson Valley (Alabama) ultimately kept its record spotless on the season. It took two extra periods, but the Pinson Valley Indians are 13-0 after turning back the Sandy Creek Patriots 76-75 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton.
Colonels Trip Feet to Cap Adidas Shootout
After losses in each of their first two games in the Adidas Shootout at Riverdale, TN, the Christian County Colonels ended their stay south of the border with a 61-53 victory over The Webb School Feet on Wednesday. Christian County led by five after the first quarter, and JaSean Riley...
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
Marshall Co., Ky. judge executive declares local state of emergency ahead of winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The county judge executive declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, December 21 ahead of a dangerous winter storm. The executive order sets up the emergency operations plan and allows the county emergency management director to coordinate emergency responders and local agencies.
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Lyon Co., Ky. Sheriff’s Office responds to slide-offs, crashes
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple slide-offs and crashes during a winter storm. By noon on Friday, December 23, deputies reported nine slide-offs and five minor crashes due to the weather. They said road conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures...
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
Eaves Flirts With 40 as Maroons Hold Off Hoptown
Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Marcus Eaves was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, including 14 makes in the fourth quarter, to help the Maroons hold off Hopkinsville 63-58 on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic. The Maroons earned their sixth win in a row to improve to 9-1 ahead...
Two-vehicle crash cleared on KY 80 in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A two-vehicle crash involving a semi is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4, about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the U.S. 68 intersection at Aurora.
2 vehicle crash on KY 80 near Kenlake State Resort Park
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of KY 80 near the entrance to Kenlake State Resort Park Thursday evening. This is along KY 80 near mile point 1.4 about halfway between the KY 94 intersection and the...
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors
A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
Teen's arson charges amended after Lyon County deputies find more evidence, they say
LYON COUNTY, KY — A Lyon County teen has had his arson charges amended from the third to the second degree after deputies found more evidence indicating a destructive fire was intentionally set, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, the 16-year-old was charged with...
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Patrolling For Stranded Motorists
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and his deputies are currently patrolling county roads for stranded motorists. Anyone stuck or who needs assistance should call the non-emergency line at (270) 522-8888. Like many who have advised, those who don’t need to travel, shouldn’t, as first responders continue to push and keep...
