yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History
If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
yoursportsedge.com
Bagwell’s 32 Points Push Lady Colonels Past Lyon
Christian County rode a hot start — and 32 points from Anaysia Bagwell — to victory in the opening game of the 2022 West Kentucky Hoops Classic. The Lady Colonels built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, then held off a late Lyon County charge to leave Princeton with a 58-52 win Thursday afternoon.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell County 63 Heritage Christian 50
Caldwell County built a 10-point halftime lead and went on to post a 63-50 win over Heritage Christian Academy of Hopkinsville on Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton. Check out some of the action through the YSE lens. Tigers and Warriors.
yoursportsedge.com
Bumphus Hits for 25, Caldwell Tops HCA in Hoops Classic
The Caldwell County Tigers have won back-to-back games for the first time this season after turning back Heritage Christian Academy 63-50 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton. The Tigers (3-8) never trailed, opening the game with a 7-2 run and going up by as much as 13...
yoursportsedge.com
Pinson Valley Outlasts Sandy Creek in 2OT at Hoops Classic (w/PHOTOS)
Sandy Creek (Georgia) rallied from 14 points down to force overtime, but Pinson Valley (Alabama) ultimately kept its record spotless on the season. It took two extra periods, but the Pinson Valley Indians are 13-0 after turning back the Sandy Creek Patriots 76-75 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton.
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Trip Feet to Cap Adidas Shootout
After losses in each of their first two games in the Adidas Shootout at Riverdale, TN, the Christian County Colonels ended their stay south of the border with a 61-53 victory over The Webb School Feet on Wednesday. Christian County led by five after the first quarter, and JaSean Riley...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Defew’s Double-Double Part of Big Day on the Boards for Lyon
Lyon County senior Ella Defew scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds which were part of an effort that saw Lyon outrebound Christian County by two. In this YSE interview, she says the board work will be crucial in the second half of the season.
yoursportsedge.com
Purples Power Past Hoptown in First United Bank 3rd Place Game
The Bowling Green Purples were apparently not very happy with how they suffered their first loss of the season Monday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic in Madisonville and they decided to take a measure of that out on the Hopkinsville Tigers in the 3rd place game of the tournament Tuesday afternoon. The Purples delivered a 9-2 run to end the opening quarter and never looked back on their way to an 84-57 win over Hoptown.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Bumphus and Leek Both Play Beat the Buzzer
With the first half winding down, Caldwell County’s Xavy Bumphus drove the lane and converted the bucket. But the half’s scoring wasn’t over as Heritage Christian Academy’s Jason Leek flipped home a 3-pointer ahead of the horn in this Max’s Moment.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
wkdzradio.com
Old Madisonville Road Home Destroyed In Fire (w/PHOTOS)
A home on Old Madisonville Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from Crofton and Westside fire departments arrived just after 6 a.m. Everyone was able to get out of the...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier
A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
HBCU National Signing Day: Tennessee State adds two QBs
Tennessee State added two new quarterbacks to kick off the early signing period. The post HBCU National Signing Day: Tennessee State adds two QBs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County House Fire
A home was destroyed and two people were injured in a fire on Grapevine Road in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Department Chief Tim Terrell says the home was fully engulfed in flames and partially collapsed when they arrived just before 10 pm. The family was reportedly able to...
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
clarksvillenow.com
10 under 40: Ten young leaders who are helping to shape Clarksville’s future
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pastor, a judge, an artist. A restaurant owner, a coach and more. If a community is built by its young leaders, Clarksville has a strong foundation. Here are 10 people under 40 who’ve already made a big difference. We appreciate all they’ve done...
WKRN
Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville
A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville. A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Food pantry demands.
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
