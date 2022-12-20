Read full article on original website
Nissan Brings Production Fairlady Z Proto And A Bunch Of Concepts To Tokyo Salon
Remember the Nissan Fairlady Z Proto Customized concept from January 2022? Following the enthusiastic response from the people and the press, Nissan announced a production version that will debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023. The automaker will also bring a wide range of concept cars including a six-wheeled Roox, a refreshed Cube, eight Caravans plus modified models from Autech and Nismo.
Hyundai Seven Concept And Ioniq 6 Heading To Montreal Auto Show
Hyundai will bring the all-electric Seven Concept and the new Ioniq 6 to the Montreal Auto Show running from January 20-30, 2023 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. While it has been more than a year since the Hyundai Seven Concept was unveiled at last year’s LA Auto Show, this will mark the first time that it is shown in Canada. The automaker refers to the vehicle as an SUEV (Sport Utility Electric Vehicle) and will soon launch a production variant of it, dubbed the Ioniq 7.
The New Aehra Electric SUV Has A Massive Extendable Screen
Milan-based EV startup Aehra introduced its first model a few weeks ago, but the official presentation didn’t include photos of the cabin. This changes today with a full interior reveal, showing unique features like the massive screen on the dashboard that extends upwards when the vehicle is parked. The...
BMW Strengthens Partnership With Solid State Battery Developer
BMW is strengthening its partnership with Colorado’s Solid Power Inc, a developer of advanced solid-state battery technologies. The partnership will see BMW pay Solid Power $20 million through June 2024 for the proprietary technology, including the company’s solid-state electrode design and manufacturing expertise. Solid Power will retain its intellectual property over the electrolyte material it has developed.
BYD Teases Yangwang’s Luxury Electric SUV Prior To Jan 5 Debut
BYD is getting ready to launch a new luxury brand called Yangwang (which translates to ‘look up’ in Chinese) with its first production model being a rugged-looking SUV. Yangwang teased the yet-unnamed model, showing its futuristic lighting arrangement while announcing that it will debut in China on January 5.
A European planemaker built a pilotless aircraft to power the world's first 'cargo drone airline' — meet Black Swan
Unlike other drones, the Black Swan has a fixed wing and a high payload, so it can fly more cargo into small, isolated communities.
Genesis Opens Its Second Standalone Dealership With More Coming In 2023
The doors have just been opened to Genesis of Greer in South Carolina, the automaker’s second standalone retail facility in the United States. The expansive facility has an open floorplan and all of the infrastructure needed to support the South Korean car manufacturer’s upcoming portfolio of electric vehicles. The showroom will also be filled with all current Genesis models.
Is This An Undisguised 2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Or The 2023 Z06?
Chevrolet accidentally leaked the 2024 Corvette E-Ray earlier this month and now spy photographers are claiming to have caught the model undisguised in the flesh. However, things might not be so clear cut. While the prototype closely resembles the leaked configurator images – as it sports a monotone appearance, a...
Audi Launching New EV And PHEV Charging Service In Europe And The UK
Audi is launching a new charging service in Europe on January 1, 2023, that will operate in 27 countries and offer owners access to some 400,000 charging points. The company is cooperating with Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH and its Elli brand for the program and will replace the existing Audi e-tron Charging Service, providing customers with competitive charging rates for EVs and plug-in hybrids.
Tesla Offering $7,500 Discounts On Model 3 And Y To Boost Year-End Demand
It’s not too late to grab a Christmas bargain. In a surprise announcement, Tesla doubled its existing discount for new cars purchased by the end of the year to $7,500. The offer applies to Model 3 and Y cars that are already in Tesla’s inventory and represents a $3,750 increase on the existing $3,750 discount the company announced for in-stock cars at the beginning of this month. Factor in the 10,000 miles (16,100 km) worth of free Supercharging these cars come with and it’s clear that some people are going to get a heck of a deal.
Mugen Announces Tuned Honda ZR-V And Civic Type R Concepts For Tokyo
Japanese tuner Mugen revealed the first photos of the modified Honda ZR-V e:HEV that will debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon this year alongside a Honda Civic Type R concept. The tuner chose to modify the hybrid (e:HEV) variant of the ZR-V, which is the Japanese version of the US-spec HR-V. Following the recent teaser, Mugen published photos of the SUV revealing the sporty add-ons. Styling upgrades at the front include a more pronounced splitter with aluminum-style inserts, a pair of faux bumper intakes, vertical slits on the grille, and the Mugen emblem. The profile gets new mirror caps, aerodynamic side sill extensions, and a new set of multispoke bi-tone alloy wheels.
All-Wheel Drive Cadillac Lyriq Arrives In China With 503 HP And Sport Package
The Cadillac Lyriq is one of the best electric crossovers on the market and we’re starting to learn more about the all-wheel drive variant as deliveries will begin in China on December 26th. While the company previously estimated the model would have 500 hp (373 kW / 507 PS)...
GM Recalls Bolt EV Again Over A Fire Risk, Not From Batteries But Seat Belts
General Motors’ electric vehicle department was rocked last year by an issue in the battery systems that could cause a fire in the Chevrolet Bolt. Now, model year 2017-2023 Bolts are being recalled again as a result of a potential fire risk, but for an entirely different reason. In...
VinFast Details VF 8 City Edition, Offers Up To 402 HP
The first 999 VF 8 City Editions recently arrived in the United States and now the company has released additional details about them. Starting with the powertrain, the VF 8 Eco City Edition features an 82 kWh battery pack that feeds a dual-motor all-wheel drive system developing 349 hp (260 kW / 354 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. This enables the model to accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in approximately 6.5 seconds and travel 179 miles (288 km) on a single charge.
Porsche Panamera With Center-Lock Wheels Spotted, Could Be A Hotter Turbo GT Model
Porsche has been pumping out special models for many of its models recently, and the Panamera sedan could be next. Our spy photographers were able to capture a test car during development with center-lock wheels, which could suggest a hotter variant is down the line. Porsche typically reserves center-lock wheels...
Aimgain Brings Out The New Toyota Crown’s Sportier Sedan Side
The new Toyota Crown debuted back in July as a sort of “missing link” vehicle between a sedan and an SUV. Marketed towards those who want the driving experience of a large sedan but the practicality and ease-of-entry of an SUV, the Crown doesn’t really lean heavily to one side or the other. Enter tuning company Aimgain, whose latest body kit for the car attempts to bring out its sportier sedan DNA.
MINI Celebrates 30 Years Of Drop Top Motoring With Cooper Convertible Seaside Edition
MINI is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their four-seat convertible by introducing an all-new Seaside Edition. Set to arrive in February, the special edition features a Caribbean Aqua or Nanuq White exterior with a black power soft top, which can be opened or closed at speeds up to 18 mph (30 km/h).
VÄTH’s Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Is Not To Be Messed With
Not satisfied with the stock Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S, German tuning company VÄTH has unveiled a tuned variant that benefits from a series of upgrades that improve its performance and its looks. Given that the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder of the standard CLA 45 S AMG delivers a cool 421...
Japan Will Get 50 Units Of The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Final Edition
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition announced in May 2021 is the swan song and ultimate variant of the current generation E-Class, with a limited production of 999 units. Now the automaker announced the allocation for Japan, which only gets 50 units of the Final Edition. Interestingly, the 50...
Ford F59, E-350, And E-450 Models Could Catch Fire Due To Fuel Tank Issue
A handful of Ford’s commercial vehicles have been recalled over an issue with the fuel tank. An internal investigation from Ford has revealed that impacted models may have paint that has peeled near the weld seam. This could lead to corrosion in the areas of exposed base metal and could trigger a fuel vapor leak or liquid fuel leak, increasing the risk of a fire.
