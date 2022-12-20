Hyundai will bring the all-electric Seven Concept and the new Ioniq 6 to the Montreal Auto Show running from January 20-30, 2023 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. While it has been more than a year since the Hyundai Seven Concept was unveiled at last year’s LA Auto Show, this will mark the first time that it is shown in Canada. The automaker refers to the vehicle as an SUEV (Sport Utility Electric Vehicle) and will soon launch a production variant of it, dubbed the Ioniq 7.

15 HOURS AGO