TwoJagz
3d ago
HOAs are trailer parks for the middle class. There is NO property ownership. News flash folks, HOAs detract from home values. Quality of life is drastically less.
William Donnelly
3d ago
I have been a property manager for a condo. some have decided that the rules do not count for them. they would come into my office and I show them their signature on the paper that says they will abide by those rules. the next question was, does your word and your signature mean anything? by the way my condo has sent out a vote on weather pickup trucks are to be permitted and they consistently fail so that the rule stays in place. apparently the majority feel that way and hopefully, in a democracy, the majority rule especially the existing rules
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Rivian R1T Owner Targeted by HOA for Parking in Their Driveway
HOAs are all about rules, but one Florida pickup owner isn't going down without a fight.
WSVN-TV
Woman returns full-size reindeer stolen from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday display at a Fort Lauderdale hotel lobby is once again complete, weeks after a woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a hotel lobby, and it turns out a 7News viewer played a part in the change of heart. Thursday morning,...
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
City Commission acquires Site 92 property; allows parking spaces to be used for delivery
Wilton Manors – City commissioners have approved an ordinance allowing the city to accept ownership of the Site 92 property, a 1.43-acre tract directly across from Richardson Historic Park on Wilton Drive, for no cost. The parcel, which includes a rare Cypress Stand, sits along the river north of...
“I want to build the strongest house there ever was”: New house in Pompano made from shipping containers
Pompano Beach – Standing proudly inside the house he built, Jim Wolff feels a bit like a new father. “I’m so proud of it. I feel like I’ve got a new baby.”. The CEO of Ironclad Steel Structures, Inc., Wolff’s house is a prototype for a new type of home.
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
WSVN-TV
Crews repair propane gas leak in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak gave residents cause for concern in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. Crews responded to an underground propane gas leak in Coral Ridge on Thursday. It happened in the area of Northeast 13th Street and Seminole Drive. Crews were able to burn off the...
Florida man claims he's "possessed by demons" after killing mother
A South Florida man facing a second degree murder charge told police the reason he killed his mother was because he was "possessed by demons."
wealthinsidermag.com
Personal Finance Daily: Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash and why you should always keep cat litter in your car — and other winter storm tips
Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash. In June 2021, when the cryptocurrency markets were soaring, the developers of the Arte condominium in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood announced that a buyer had purchased a penthouse there for $22.5 million in cryptocurrency.
Federal Prison For Boca Raton’s Craig Goldstein, Evaded Taxes As Tow Truck Company Owner
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s 15 months in federal prison for Craig Goldstein, a Boca Raton resident who pled guilty to three counts of tax evasion for underreporting incoming and failing to pay federal tax on money he received through kickback scheme. According […]
WSVN-TV
Plantation police investigate, breach room in apartment complex
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told 7News they were going...
Man Who Found 'Baby June' In Boynton Inlet Speaks Out
Chris Lemieux is a firefighter who happened upon the newborn girl while boating back in June of 2018. The infant's mother was arrested last week on a first degree murder charge.
WSVN-TV
Grinch caught on camera stealing reindeer decoration from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reindeer was ripped off from a South Florida hotel, and the person who took the decoration is being called a real-life grinch. The woman and her friends seem to think this was all a big joke, but the hotel’s owner says this is no laughing matter.
Truckers protest parking ordinance for residential properties
Over a hundred farmers, truckers, and landscapers joined in solidarity to protest against a Palm Beach County parking ordinance that centers around large commercial vehicles on residential property.
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
Bond set for woman caught on video throwing monitor at MIA ticket counter worker
MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.According to investigators, On Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use...
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
South Florida Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing felony charge
A sheriff's deputy has been arrested in South Florida after a warrant was issued for her arrest on domestic battery charges.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Southwest Ranches Calling Affluent Countryside Buyers to South Florida
Tucked away on the eastern edge of the everglades is Southwest Ranches, a beautiful secluded ranch-style town with luxurious ambience. A hidden gem within South Florida’s prevalent city culture, Southwest Ranches has quickly become one of the most sought-after places to live thanks to a new wave of affluent northeastern countryside buyers looking for rural and slower-pace living, year-round. Home to roughly 8,000 residents, Southwest Ranches is located with close proximity to world-famous destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and golf, top rated schools like American Heritage and upscale parks just 15 minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale and 25 minutes northwest of Miami. The prime location of Southwest Ranches has been a staple in the area's growth, quickly drawing the attention of both new-to-market residents and existing homeowners looking to relocate. .
